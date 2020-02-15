By Kathleen Stocking
A welder in chartreuse stands on a high girder in a lashing wind, sparks flying around him. It’s February and it’s cold. A bundle of steel beams, held up by a crane, sways across the construction site, guided by a tiny drone.
All over Traverse City there are big buildings going up amidst noise, dust and danger. Men show up early in the morning and work until late in the day. It stirs one’s patriotism to see their toughness.
That said, the buildings are often both ugly and unnecessary. Traverse City, as it markets its natural beauty to tourists, is destroying it.
Traverse City planners — in conjunction with the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) of Traverse City and city commissioners — have instigated or signed off on some questionable developments: Morgan Hill where they cut all the trees, Hotel Indigo built out to the sidewalk, the Uptown Condos built into the river. Presumably in support of tourism, and despite damage to the river, the city allows a Paddling for Pints program.
The DDA gets a portion of city tax money to encourage development. Although members of the DDA are not elected officials, they work with city government. Some of the uglier developments surely must disappoint tourists, not to mention city residents. The city’s aesthetic appeal is in decline.
Copenhagen, according to The Guardian in October 2019, wants to be the first carbon-neutral city because, according to a spokesman, “It’s good for life.” The New York Times had a headline on Nov. 14, 2019 that read “Cities worldwide are reimagining their relationship with cars.” Not so, Traverse City; we have more parking ramps and parking lots by the day.
I’m not sure who the big thinkers are in Traverse City. Do they think if inebriated kayakers — the ones I can see out my window — throw things into the river and destroy the river banks, the river is still going to have fish? Do they think if city workers — the ones I can see as I walk downtown — spray with herbicides around lamp posts and buildings that those chemicals don’t get into the air and water? Do they think if all the trees are cut on Morgan Hill — the hill behind Tom’s, corner of M-72 and M-22 — the birds are still going to have a place to rest? They need to think again.
Traverse City should replace the DDA with a Downtown Environmental Authority (DEA) that can focus on clean air and clean water. Trees and grass clean the air. Cleaner air means cleaner water. The vacant land between the J & S and the Record-Eagle on West Front should be made into a park. The parking lot, zoned a park where the farmers market is, should again become a park.
Traverse City development, based on what one can see driving around, is a study in short-sightedness. The people in charge seem not to appreciate natural beauty. They seem not to be thinking about what’s good for life. They need to think again.
About the author: Kathleen Stocking is an award-winning essayist. She recently finished a fourth book of essays about Leelanau County titled “From the Place of the Gathering Light,” a Michigan bestseller published in the summer of 2019. A lifelong resident of the Leelanau Peninsula, she now lives on the Boardman River in Traverse City.
