The Grand Traverse Region faces an educational challenge the likes of which we have never faced before: provide every learner in our area, from birth, the education and support necessary to be successful in life while facing weather- and COVID-19-related school closures, the need for kindergarten readiness for all early learners and the goal of third grade proficiency. Those factors also place greater demands upon all educators.
The communities in our region cannot rely solely on state and federal government to provide services to compensate for all those factors listed. This region must utilize all available resources for our youngest learners. That includes engaging services provided by our school and educators, by regional and local organizations and by collaborative actions of community leaders, neighborhoods, churches and families. So, what should we do?
1.Teach expecting and new parents the critical importance of early brain development by simply talking, listening, reading and singing — beginning at birth. All who provide services to new parents and families can assist these efforts.
2.Work together: Support families and educators, as they maximize educational growth and remedy any academic shortfall for students in early elementary school.
3.Support nonprofits already providing early literacy resources from birth. Volunteer time and/or donate to support area organizations doing this work.
4.Provide neighborhood reading centers for parents and children in parks, libraries, churches or other neighborhood facilities.
5.Read to young family members. This can be done anytime, anywhere and by anyone. They will become fans of reading time and the relationship bonding it provides. The resulting language and reading skills will be critical for school in ALL subject areas.
6.Increase the number of free neighborhood lending libraries: Take one, return one for your neighbors and their children.
There is no time to waste.
“In the first twelve months, a baby’s brain doubles in size. By a child’s third birthday, his brain has completed 85 percent of all growth it will have. The sensitive period when synapses are forming for language peaks when a child is two.” Meghan Cox Gurdon shares this in The Enchanted Hour: The Miraculous Power of Reading. (Harper Collins, 2019, p. 9) She also notes a study from 2017 that puts the word gap of children who don’t get regular story time in early life as a million words by age four (p. 16).
Such gaps can’t be “fixed.” Let us each consider the contribution we can make to create a community of learners and readers knowing each of us can make a difference.