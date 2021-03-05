About the author: Sera Thompson, a 25-year education veteran, retired as curriculum director from Mona Shores Public Schools in Muskegon County. She has an A.B. Ed. and A.M. Ed. from the University of Michigan and an Ed.S. from Purdue University. She is a member of the early literacy committee Read to Me. Additionally, she is a former board member of the National Writers Series and current sponsor of the NWS event Battle of the Books.

About the forum: The forum is a periodic column of opinion written by Record-Eagle readers in their areas of expertise. Submissions of 500 words or less may be made by emailing letters@record-eagle.com. Please include biographical information and a photo..