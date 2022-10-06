Next Wednesday, Oct. 12, is National Farmers’ Day. Celebrate by thanking farmers and ranchers for their tireless work that allows us to enjoy healthy meals with our families in Michigan, the nation and beyond. There is no other profession that impacts people’s health and daily lives like farming/ranching.
Michigan is a productive agricultural state, second only to California in diversity of crops and livestock. Michigan agriculture contributes approximately $105 billion to the state’s economy annually, comparable to the automobile industry ($190 billion annually), and leads the nation in tart cherry production, is third in apples and fifth in dairy. There are about 46,000 farms occupying 9.7 million acres of farmland in Michigan (data from Jon Adamy, Farm News Media).
Michigan still has many small family farms, which must be supported and protected. In the U.S., while 97.8% of farms are family owned, 89% of farmers cannot survive on their farm income alone. Receiving only 11.6 cents for every dollar spent at the grocery store, most must work outside the farm just to keep their family business solvent.
How can we support our farmers?
1. Buy directly. More people in Michigan are purchasing produce and meat directly from the farmer at the farmers’ market, farm stores and ranches. You can even shop online. That income stays in the farmer’s pocket and helps our Michigan farms prosper. While the meat and produce might be a bit more expensive, the food is more nutritious. Your family’s health is worth it.
Why is the food more nutritious? Meat from cattle raised on pasture has more antioxidants, higher levels of omega-6 and 3 fatty acids, and lower monosaturated fats. Similarly, fruits and vegetables grown organically, using soil health practices, contain more nutrients, 40-60% more antioxidants and no chemical residues from fertilizers and pesticides that are associated with health problems like cancer, infertility and memory problems.
Considering that we eat 2,000 pounds of food/year, our choices can either expose us to harmful chemicals or nutrients depending on how our food is grown and processed. It’s up to us!
2. Use your vote and your voice. Tell policymakers to support funding for farmers to adopt soil health practices like planting cover crops, diversifying crops, raising animals on pasture and protecting groundwater. Healthy soil and water produce more nutritious food that translates into healthier families. We spend about $3.6 trillion on health care with more than 70% of those dollars spent treating nutrition- and lifestyle-related diseases like obesity, Type II diabetes and heart disease. Make better choices!
3. Say “thank you.” Invite a farmer to the film “The Biggest Little Farm” on Oct. 12, honoring National Farmers’ Day at the Old Town Playhouse in Traverse City. Doors open at 6 p.m. The film is free and chronicles the Chesters’ journey from city dwellers to organic, soil health farmers.
“The Biggest Little Farm” provides us vital blueprint for better living and a healthier planet. A conversation about soil health and regenerative agriculture will follow. You don’t want to miss it!
About the author: Sue Holcombe is a retired large animal veterinarian and professor from Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine. She combined her knowledge and practical experience in animal agriculture with a strong interest in environmental activism and now volunteers with the Citizens Climate Lobby — Grand Traverse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.