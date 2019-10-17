By Jane Klegman
As I cannot legally disclose, discuss or reply to questions regarding information discussed in a Closed meeting, as per the OMA and the Acceptance Oath of Office, which every elected official, including TCAPS board members have signed, I am choosing to make this statement.
I find it ironic that Trustee Moon Mohr and her supporters, are accusing some of the other Board members of wrongful behavior, when it is Trustee Moon Mohr that has intentionally more than once, and continues to, break the OMA law and her signed TCAPS Standards of Practice.
Her statement about a “threatening call” from TCAPS attorney is ludicrous. She received a call informing her of the possible consequences of breaking the law by revealing information discussed in a Closed Meeting. Her response of “I don’t care” in the Record Eagle’s October 11, 2019 article and yet again on October 12, 2019 when both the Board President and the TCAPS Attorney warned her she was breaking the law, shows a lack of respect for the office she holds, as well as her lack of concern for the damage she is doing to the district. Her statement of “I don’t care” is reminiscent of a child having a temper tantrum and not believing there will be consequences for their actions. Her personal attack on Board members who disagree with her and her attitude of “they’re being mean to me” simply because of their disagreement, shows a lack of maturity and an inability to conduct herself in a manner appropriate to the position she holds.
It is a Board member’s responsibility to follow the laws they have agreed to when they signed their Oath of Office and the Standards of Practice. Those Oaths are not suggestions. Because we, the other board members in Closed sessions, do respect the law and understand how damaging to the district disclosing confidential information would be, we cannot reply or defend ourselves to any of her statements or statements made by the public.
I know that the educated decisions I have made while serving on the TCAPS Board continue to be for the benefit of our school district. I will follow the laws and my signed agreements, even if doing so does not allow me to defend myself. Our Mission Statement says “We exist to educate. Education improves the quality of life for all.”
I helped write that Mission Statement. I will continue to do what’s right for TCAPS.”
https://www.tcaps.net/downloads/board_full_documents/board_of_educations_standards_of_practice_agreement.pdf
https://www.michigan.gov/documents/sos/Accpt_of_Off_New_299490_7.pdf
About the author: Jane Klegman is a TCAPS Board of Education trustee.
