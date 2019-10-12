By Thomas J. Bensley
Recent articles in the Traverse City Record-Eagle surrounding Mr. Greg Hall’s complaints of inadequate medical care for his mother while she was incarcerated in the Grand Traverse County Jail have been inaccurate and very misleading.
We have not commented on this issue because we were not going to preempt the county administrator’s response to Mr. Hall. Additionally, Mr. Hall has threatened legal action against the county and the sheriff’s office, further restricting our ability to openly communicate on the advice of legal counsel.
Claims of abuse and neglect have been presented by Mr. Hall and others with no substantive, corroborating evidence. Mr. Hall, in a letter to County Administrator Nate Alger and the Board of Commissioners, requested an investigation, which was recently completed by Mr. Alger. Mr. Hall’s complaint is focused on his mother’s medical treatment while she was incarcerated. Unfortunately, the entirety of that report can only be released by Mr. Hall because it contains some protected private health information regarding his mother. It is difficult to be transparent when all of the information is withheld.
We are currently in the process of reviewing Mr. Alger’s letter with attorneys to see what can be released without violating the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Simply put, we would like to present all of the facts surrounding Ms. Hall’s stay in the Grand Traverse County Jail but without Mr. Hall’s permission, we are unable to do so at this time.
One editorial comment — “…the discussion about how to address issues with mental health and medical care provided inside the jail has fallen into a leadership vacuum”— needs addressing. Apparently there was no reporter at the March 21, 2018, County Board of Commissioners meeting when the sheriff’s office proposed amending the contract with the then healthcare provider to include a full-time psychiatric nurse practitioner or clinical therapist to provide mental health services for all inmates at the jail. That presentation prompted the county board of commissioners to form a jail ad hoc committee with one of the tasks being how to address mental health issues in the jail. As a result, a contract with Northern Lakes Community Mental Health was implemented and in March of 2019, a licensed mental health professional and a peer support specialist were both hired to provide full-time (40 hours per week) mental health services at the jail at an annual cost of $163,000.
In 2018, the sheriff’s office instituted a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) at the jail to assist inmates who needed help with behavioral or mental health issues. We also designated a male and female cell specifically for inmates in the mental wellness and mental health programming provided by Community Mental Health. These housing units have a totally different atmosphere and inmate privileges than other housing units.
Since 2009, Grand Traverse County has contracted with a private medical health service provider for inmate medical services in the jail. It is not 24-hour coverage. In 2020, we have budgeted $615,000 for the continuation of the medical services contract. Our policies and procedures state that the sheriff’s office contracts with Wellpath to serve as the medical director for the correctional facility and “all medical issues involving medical judgment are the sole province of the medical director.”
Renovations in the past year included door and window renovations to two cells to reclassify them from isolation cells to observation cells. Also, privacy screens for the bathroom and shower area in nine cells were remodeled and replaced with less restrictive walls for better observation of the inmates by the corrections officers. We got some complaints from the female inmates, but those have since been resolved.
We’ve added new bailiffs to relieve corrections officers of their courthouse duties and improve the security and safety of both inmates and officers. Additionally, some members of the Human Rights Commission recently toured the facility to see the conditions for the inmates and the work environment for our corrections officers, which we believe are severely lacking by today’s standards.
During this month’s long period of criticism of the jail and its operations, no one outside of the sheriff’s office has offered any solutions to what has been perceived as inadequate medical and mental health services in the jail. Mr. Alger’s report concluded that there were no policy or procedure violations committed by the jail staff or Wellpath employees. This could be sustained through a very open and transparent discussion with Mr. Hall, Wellpath and Northern Lakes Community Mental Health representatives.
Thomas J. Bensley
Grand Traverse County sheriff
P.S. Frequent “Did not return a call for comment” notations in reality means a) did not know there was a request or b) did not receive the request in a timely manner.
