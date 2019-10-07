About the author: Barbara Stamiris is retired educator and environmental activist. She was an intervenor in federal hearings for the Midland nuclear plant. In 1983 she testified before Congress about safety issues at the Midland plant, which never opened. She is a member of Leelanau League of Women Voters, FLOW and Oil & Water Don’t Mix. She received the NMEAC Environmentalist of the Year Award in the volunteer category in 2019.