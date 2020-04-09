Detroit is Michigan’s coronavirus outbreak epicenter. In two weeks, one confirmed case of COVID-19 became thousands testing positive. More than 800 Michiganders have died, so far. We’ve reached the threshold of a long, difficult battle against an invisible enemy.
9/11 was the most significant national crisis of my lifetime. In the rural “pinky” of Michigan, I was buffered from the trauma of victims, families, first responders and New Yorkers. Post 9/11 firefighters, police, paramedics and medical staff battled effects of inhaling dust and psychiatric symptoms like panic attacks, nightmares, amnesia or depression. These problems devastated lives.
Medical colleagues must combat COVID-19 until it’s vanquished. Psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, counselors and marriage and family therapists manage the psychological fallout. Front-line physicians, practitioners, nurses and hospital staff desperately require our services.
How do we face a rapidly spreading disease with no effective treatment beyond supportive care, no vaccine and nobody with immunity? This rekindles anxiety, helplessness and dread.
Psychologists unconsciously “ingest” feelings from patients. Health professionals are impacted by trauma. In severe cases, clinicians fight, flight or freeze. Direct, recurrent exposure to illness and death, helplessness in facing suffering or fear of contracting COVID-19 are psychologically damaging to the non-verbal, unconscious areas of their brain.
Medical professionals may detach from parts of themselves to focus. This occurs for limited periods before the brain-body system cannot adjust to ongoing stress. Much like bed capacity of a brick-and-mortar hospital, when adaptive systems are strained beyond capability, the institution or person crumbles. They become fatigued and may develop forgetfulness, panic attacks, insomnia, anger or depression. This affects their loved ones and patient care. Some may not become psychiatrically symptomatic until long after the COVID-19 crisis ends. They enter pathological dissociation, similar to the freeze response.
Institutions fail to rescue or render aid. People agree that a pandemic requires immediate action by federal leadership. Effective leaders provide an accurate sense of reality while outlining a path forward (what good therapists do). Our essential leaders failed.
Doctors, health departments and first responders are dealing with weakened support structures. Deficient supplies, like masks, leave them fearing leaders won’t provide adequate support. Unchecked fear reduces the functionality of our immune system. The lagging federal response left health professionals with diminished resources, both tangible and psychological.
ER physicians and ICU nurses are the firefighters and police rushing into buildings on 9/11. Trauma brews in their psyche. Mental health clinicians must prepare to treat them, during or after the crisis. Unlike COVID-19, we can treat PTSD. We cannot replace thoughtful engagement with patients.
Advocate for the integration of psychology and medicine so physicians and patients can access mental health resources. Health professionals and first responders deserve public accolades. They incur emotional burdens, work in physically risky situations, make personal sacrifices and take on debt to become experts in medicine or clinical psychology.
Many alleviating suffering may be taken for granted, until a crisis reminds us of their importance.
When medical professionals finish fighting in the trenches, psychotherapists must join them. Doctors will be the patients needing healing.
