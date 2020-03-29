By Lee Hornberger
We are apparently on the verge of entering at least several months that will be more deadly to the United States than was the American war in Vietnam.
Already those in power who proclaimed that we should not be concerned with the disease are being diagnosed as having the previously, to them, nonexistent disease.
There are even those in office who have apparently taken this opportunity to adjust their investment portfolios.
Unlike the American war in Vietnam, the dead and dying will be here in the American homeland. There will not be returning troops, only coffins here in the United States.
So far, the reaction by some to this oncoming affliction is the postponing and delaying of our elections. Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland and Ohio have postponed their presidential primaries. Those who wish to reduce and restrict the access to the ballot by American citizens are now reducing the number of elections. An election delayed is freedom denied. As Sarah Palin thoughtfully said, “… contested primaries … are democracy at work, and that’s beautiful.”
To stop this election tampering from happening in Michigan, immediate steps should be taken to ensure a large and complete turnout for the Michigan Aug. 4, 2020, primary election. This can be effectively done — if only the will exists to do it.
The Michigan State Legislature should immediately pass comprehensive legislation, and send it to Gov. Whitmer for her signature, to allow 100 percent by-mail voting in the primary.
This would ensure that all will be able to vote with no health or other risks.
Such a law would appropriately mandate that ballot applications, if not actual ballots, would be mailed to all registered voters. No hanky-panky or postponing of elections. Just a simple, clean election. It is a no-brainer. Abraham Lincoln said, “Elections belong to the people.”
Such a law will ensure that all registered voters will have an equal opportunity to vote in the primary election without risk of poll closings by reason of pandemic or governmental whim.
About the author: Lee Hornberger is an arbitrator and mediator. He is former chair of the Traverse City Human Rights Commission, former president of the Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association and former chair of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Section of the State Bar of Michigan. While serving with the U.S. Army in Vietnam, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Army Commendation Medals. The unit he was in was awarded the Meritorious Unit Commendation and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.