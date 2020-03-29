About the author: Lee Hornberger is an arbitrator and mediator. He is former chair of the Traverse City Human Rights Commission, former president of the Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association and former chair of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Section of the State Bar of Michigan. While serving with the U.S. Army in Vietnam, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Army Commendation Medals. The unit he was in was awarded the Meritorious Unit Commendation and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm.