The photographs that accompany this forum are of a large steelhead trout caught this summer in the upper Boardman River about a quarter of a mile downstream from my home, and a 25-inch coho salmon that expired in a small, unnamed creek that empties into the Boardman in front of my home. The salmon is one of several that have invaded the creek to spawn.
These fish should not be in this river and yet here they are.
It’s unclear how steelhead arrived and how many of them are here. A DNR official told us some people suspect that miscreants passed them upstream. She also speculated that steelhead were already in Boardman Lake and may have migrated upriver.
As for the salmon, it is clear how they got into the upper Boardman: Simple, preventable human error.
On Sept. 6, Cory Golden, a member of the Brook Trout Coalition, was standing by the spillway gate on Union Street, watching and filming coho salmon slam themselves against the gate. In just 10 minutes, he said, he watched five salmon wriggle under a gap in the gate, which wasn’t fully lowered, and head upstream. Alerted to the breach, Nate Winkler, a biologist for the non-profit Conservation Resource Alliance, said he ran home, got a socket wrench and lowered the gate. City workers secured it the following morning.
A few weeks later, Coalition board member Andrew Adams notified Winkler that small coho jacks were going through slats in the gate. Winkler filmed a clip of a salmon penetrating the gate, showed it to a city official and the city finally shut off the salmon flow by installing chicken wire near the base of the fence.
This is what the DNR said would never happen. The agency has said it favors sending steelhead up the river, but only after FishPass is built and fully tested. However, salmon were never supposed to be on the menu. Yet here they are, untold hundreds of them, spawning in tributaries of the river thanks to the apparent indifference of city officials.
With luck, the salmon smolts will head back to the lake and will be out of the system in a year or two. But that’s little solace to members of our coalition and our many allies who have been striving to protect the Boardman River’s wild brook trout from competition and predation by non-native species such as steelhead and salmon.
Why should members of the public have to inform the city that salmon breached the spillway gate? Remember what happened in August 2018, when alert citizens had to inform the city and DNR that they had forgotten to close the Union Street fish ladder following the removal of Sabin Dam?
Some people will contend that the breaches accentuate the necessity of completing FishPass, but the salmon invasion has nothing to do with FishPass. The gate wasn’t lowered, and chicken wire wasn’t installed to prevent smaller fish from getting through.
Simple, preventable human error. What a shame.
About the author: Ted Wendling is a Boardman River homeowner. He recently retired as the supervisor of administrative investigations at the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Prior to that, he had a 28-year career as a reporter in Ohio, primarily at the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.