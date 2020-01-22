Several decades ago, I served as a juror. It was a complicated murder case of forensic evidence, testimony and documents that the prosecutor admitted was circumstantial. The evidence created a strong likelihood that the defendant had killed his estranged wife, but I was conflicted. Did the circumstantial evidence justify sending a man to prison?
The two articles of impeachment approved by the House of Representatives are based largely on circumstantial evidence that President Trump attempted to use government resources ($391 million in military aid and a White House visit) to induce a foreign government to publicly investigate his potential opponent in the 2020 presidential election.
The U.S. Constitution empowers the House of Representatives to evaluate evidence of official wrongdoing. Articles of Impeachment are like indictments/preliminary hearings to determine the sufficiency of evidence to go to trial.
A majority of the members of the House approved two articles of impeachment triggering the trial in the U.S. Senate. The Constitution requires the chief justice to preside over the trial and senators to swear an oath to serve as unbiased jurors.
Unlike the circumstantial murder trial I witnessed, there are many unseen documents, transcripts and unheard witnesses that can support or refute this circumstantial case. In recent years Americans have been bombarded with disinformation generated by both domestic partisans and foreign adversaries.
How can we discern the truth?
In his treatise “On Liberty,” John Stuart Mill explained that humans have found beliefs and opinions of the past to be erroneous: “Wrong opinions and practices gradually yield to fact and argument: but facts and arguments, to produce any effect on the mind must be brought before it.” Mill continues “In the case of any person whose judgment is really deserving confidence, how has it become so? Because he has kept his mind open to criticism of his opinions and conduct.”
Thus far America has avoided a constitutional crisis, because governmental institutions have operated within the limits of the Constitution. Like judicial trials, previous Senate impeachment trials (both presidential and others) have allowed testimony and evidence beyond the initial offerings of the charging bodies. The test now falls on the Senate and the chief justice. Will they demonstrate judgment deserving of confidence?
To protect the Constitution and ensure our liberty, the Senate must seek a clearly knowable truth by securing withheld documents and witnesses. Likewise the chief justice must insist that the trial fairly seeks the truth, by ruling out digressive arguments and ensuring that currently unknown facts become available to the senator, jurors and the American people.
An honest airing of the facts will not immediately heal our emotional and increasingly bitter partisanship, but a genuine search for the truth will strengthen our Constitution and affirm that Americans value the rule of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.