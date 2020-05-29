In 1649, the Odawa and Ojibwa of the Mackinac Straits reached out to a people whose civilization was devastated by smallpox and the anarchy that resulted. This story of compassion is worth remembering during the coronavirus emergency.
When European explorers reached North America in the early 1500s they brought diseases like viral hepatitis, smallpox, measles, diphtheria, typhus and others for which Native peoples had no antibodies or resistance. A black slave accompanying Cortez in Mexico contracted smallpox — which killed approximately 20 million Indians in Mexico in 60 years. It was mostly smallpox that destroyed the Aztec empire and Tenochtitlan, one of the largest cities then on Earth.
Ojibwa historian Anton Treuer noted that up to 95 percent of Native peoples died in regions infected by new diseases. Viral hepatitis may have decimated New England, resulting in “The Last of the Mohicans” — among many other tribes.
More than 500 tribes lived in the Americas prior to Columbus’ arrival, many in well-ordered civilizations. When European colonists came in the early 1600s, they expected millions of Indians in farming communities and chiefdoms resembling city-states. Instead, as one English merchant recounted in 1620, they found “heapes of bones” and the remains of villages swallowed by the wilderness.
Closer to home, in 1600 about 33,000 Hurons (the Wendat) lived in a civilization of five tribes on Georgian Bay in Ontario. The Hurons lived in longhouse communities surrounded by fortified palisades and fields of corn, beans, squash, sunflowers and tobacco.
When French Jesuit missionaries arrived among them in the early 1600s, they brought smallpox and a commitment to die as martyrs, if necessary, to convert Native peoples to Christianity. Yet in less than 40 years the Hurons died: their civilization fell from 33,000 to 3,000 people due to sickness. Survivors were decimated in an attack in 1649 by their ancestral enemies, the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) who came with 250 muskets provided by the Dutch at New Amsterdam.
Panicked, the survivors scattered, with many adopted or sheltered by the Ojibwa and Odawa at the Mackinac Straits. Others fled to Quebec. Some were enslaved or adopted by Haudenosaunee, and many starved to death on islands in Lake Huron.
Today, in St. Ignace, there is a re-creation of a Huron longhouse at the Museum of Ojibwa Culture.
Prior to the 1700s, Native peoples had little acquaintance with social distancing. Their lives were communal to an extent we can barely imagine. Everything fished, farmed or hunted was shared among their extended families.
Initially, rather than fleeing epidemics, their impulse was to gather for safety against what they perceived as the evil spirits of disease. The resulting pathogenic bomb devastated entire tribes.
As historian Treuer noted, it was often the strongest Native communities that suffered the most. A devastated civilization made easy pickings for ancestral enemies, conquistadors, settlers and slavers.
Today, when we imagine the end of the world due to war, epidemics or environmental catastrophes, we imagine a dog-eat-dog wasteland, filled with anarchy and the breakdown of the Social Contract. That’s what happened during the “Lost Century” of the 1500s.
We should remember its lessons.
