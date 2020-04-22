By Elizabeth Dell
Farmer and poet Wendell Berry wrote, “The earth is what we all have in common” — a thought worth reflecting on as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
Humans are just one part of Earth’s miraculous and complex life support system. If we don’t protect our natural environment, then we’re not protecting ourselves or the places we hold dear to our hearts.
Life during COVID-19 has been an illuminating reminder about our connection to the natural world. Simply going for a walk is a new experience. The soundscape has changed — traffic noise has quieted, while bird songs have grown louder. Wildlife sightings in urban areas are on the rise.
Seismologists around the world are noticing significant decreases in human-induced seismic activity. In Brussels, Belgium seismologists compared data the day before and the day after their national coronavirus lockdown. The change was notable, with activity the day after being akin to that on Christmas Day when most people stay home.
Our fossil-fueled transportation and electricity use have decreased so much that global satellites show significant reductions in air pollution, specifically nitrogen dioxide, which is known to be the cause of myriad lung and heart problems.
I am in no way rejoicing for these changes. They come at a very high price of untold illness and death, as well as millions of lost jobs. What I do hope we take away from this is a greater awareness of our interconnectedness and a greater appreciation for scientists and experts who dedicate their lives to understanding complex problems.
Congressman Bergman and Sens. Stabenow and Peters score high marks for communicating accurate, science-based information about the pandemic from our public health experts. These same public health experts, along with thousands of our nation’s scientists, are also raising the alarm about another impending crisis: climate change.
Burning fossil fuels puts more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, adding to the blanket that traps heat around the world. This thickening blanket is disrupting our climate, and along with it, our health and security.
But solutions to reducing carbon pollution — like energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainable agricultural practices — are well-known and ready to implement. All we really lack is the political will to enact effective policy that will propel solutions into high gear and drive more innovation.
Thousands of economists agree the best first policy step would be charging fossil fuel producers a steadily rising fee on the carbon pollution from coal, oil and gas and returning the revenues to Americans as a monthly dividend.
A house bill, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) will do just that. And unlike the COVID-19 stimulus checks, our carbon dividend checks won’t add to our national debt.
This pandemic has highlighted the importance of early and decisive action to avoid worst outcomes. Let’s not make that mistake by delaying our response to climate change. We have the tools in our tool belt; we just need the political will to make it happen.
About the author: Elizabeth Dell is a great lakes regional coordinator for Citizens’ Climate Lobby and member of the CCL Grand Traverse Area chapter.
