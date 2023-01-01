Left to our own means, earthlings are self-destructive. This is the primary reason we have laws, ordinances and guidelines. A speed limit is 25 mph for a reason: sight distance and safety to others in the area. There is purpose and reason for these rules and guides.
The newly established (2017) exterior lighting ordinance in Traverse City is a representation of one such code. It was discussed and researched using numerous experts. It is not something just pulled from thin air. The ordinance is similar to other lighting ordinances in this state and other states. I may be a little biased here, as I assisted in writing this ordinance. My first in Michigan was for Whitewater Township in 1989.
In my humble opinion, the Traverse City Ordinance is a well-written ordinance and one that has been tested and held up to a large commercial entity. There are no inconsistencies, maybe just some confusion in interpretation. It is often best to read the entire ordinance holistically.
This ordinance is a progressive ordinance meant to adapt to the times. The primary purposes for these exterior lighting ordinances that I have either authored or co-authored is safety and security first and to reduce glare and light trespass. Use only the amount of light necessary and when necessary. This will save precious resources and provide for an overall better environment for all living creatures. The “byproduct” of this is preserving the beauty of the night sky.
Humans are not nocturnal; we need light to see. But the light needs to be projected to the ground, not horizontally or up into the sky. Humans also need restful sleep without the intrusion of distracted illumination. Some types of lighting are detrimental to all living creatures, as reported by the American Medical Association in a report on nighttime lighting.
I was not privy to the conditions leading to a challenge recently of this ordinance, nor did anyone seek my assistance. I learned “last minute” that changes were proposed; some changes that could dissolve the overall intent and potentially render it useless.
It appears that a design and construction was completed in violation of the ordinance. Rather than correct the problem, it has been proposed to just change the ordinance. I fear that, if we continue along this path, any and all ordinances could be challenged and revised — just to meet someone’s desires rather than following the rules or guidelines.
I have been, and continue to be, available to assist in workable solutions to these problems. We need to work to correct the problem, follow the guidelines that have been set in place and provide for a safe and pleasing environment. Esthetics are great to look at, but if they matter more than your neighbor’s safety . . . we need to work toward a better solution.
Together, we can make it better.
About the author: Jerry Dobek is a professional astrophysicist, author and a founding member of the International Dark-Sky Association. He has written 53 dark sky ordinances in Michigan and served on the Grand Traverse County Planning Commission for 15 years. He is a member of the Illuminating Engineering Society and is current president of the Grand Traverse Astronomical Society. Dobek lives in Grand Traverse County, where he conducts research from his home observatory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.