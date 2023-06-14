Anyone who shops for food encounters the “Product of the USA” label on beef, poultry and pork in the meat section at the grocery store.
Perhaps like me, you interpret a “Product of the USA” sticker on a steak to mean that the meat comes from the United States. According to a survey conducted by the Food Safety and Inspection service, most Americans share that interpretation of the “Product of the USA” label. Such common-sense logic is unfortunately incorrect.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is currently planning to close a loophole that allows multinational corporations to import meat from animals raised in other countries, repackage the meat in the USA and sell it to consumers with the “Product of the USA” label – if the meat passed through a USDA inspection plant.
U.S. farmers and ranchers whose products legitimately qualify for the “Product of USA” label, based on consumer understanding of its meaning, cannot compete with significantly less expensive imported meat.
National Cattlemen’s Association and the American Grassfed Association champion the USDA’s proposed enforcement of “Product of the USA” labeling. Please share your comments with USDA about transparency and use of the “Product of the USA” label at this site: https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/FSIS-2022-0015-0001 or by contacting your policy makers in the House and Senate.
The ”Product of the USA” loophole was created in 2015 when Congress repealed Country of Origin Labeling that was part of the 2008 Farm Bill, making it voluntary and almost meaningless. The bipartisan support for the American Beef Labeling Act of 2023, Senate Bill 52, would reinstate mandatory country-of-origin labeling requirements for beef and is supported by U.S. beef producers.
Another piece of proposed legislation that would help create markets for U.S. producers and improve market competition is Senate Bill 354 and House Resolution 945: Strengthening Local Processing Act of 2023. This bipartisan bill would amend poultry and meat inspection acts to support small and “very small” meat and poultry processing establishments, allowing people access to locally produced, sustainably raised and more nutritious animal protein.
These common-sense rules are opposed by the “Big 4” that dominate meat production in the U.S. and JBS S.A., the largest meat processing company in the world, based in Brazil.
Contact the Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry committee, led by Sens. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and John Boozman of Arkansas, to urge them to include the American Beef Labeling Act and Strengthening Local Processing Act in the 2023 Farm Bill (https://www.agriculture.senate.gov/farm-bill-input).
Consider taking one more step: Buy your meat locally, directly from a farmer/rancher whenever possible. There are many grass-fed meat producers in Michigan who will happily provide excellent quality, more nutritious, humanely raised meat. You can even visit the farm with your family.
The meat is more expensive, compared to purchasing meat in the grocery store, because the farmer incurs all the costs. But you are providing more nutritious food for your family and you are supporting local farmers. (To balance the added expense, just eat a little less meat.)
About the author: Sue Holcombe is a retired large animal veterinarian and professor at Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine. She combined her knowledge and practical experience in animal agriculture with an interest in environmental activism and now volunteers with Citizens’ Climate Lobby — Grand Traverse.
