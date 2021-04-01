This is a historic year. Every 10 years in coordination with the Census, states draw new lines for federal and state legislative districts. The particular significance of this year’s decennial process is that voters, not partisan legislators, will be drawing the lines.
In November of 2018, 2.7 million voters overwhelmingly passed the most comprehensive reform to Michigan’s election system in history. Proposition 2, part of that reform, amended our state constitution to create the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) and opened a process that previously took place behind closed doors, heavily influenced by the political party in power. The MICRC is comprised of 4 Republicans, 4 Democrats and 5 Independent members who applied and then were randomly chosen to make up the body of 13. The MICRC has been meeting since September to carry out the task of redistricting.
Michigan citizens have a unique opportunity to be involved in the process of drawing voting districts this year. Why does it matter? A key new element tasked to the MICRC is to identify “Communities of Interest” (COI). COIs are groups of people who share cultural or historic characteristics or economic interests; are contiguous on a map; and share a common bond linked to a set of public policy issues that would be affected by legislation.
A COI could be teachers or superintendents in an intermediate school district concerned with funding equity; parents in a specific employment area seeking affordable, high quality childcare; those in the agricultural sector wishing to address unique marketing issues; a public transportation entity intent on broadening regional services; or a local tourist destination seeking to increase its economic impact while protecting the environment. Ask yourselves, where is our “community of interest?”
When voters who share a common bond and legislative issues are in one district, they can more effectively speak with one voice and attain greater priority in the eyes of our legislators.
The Constitution now recognizes that districts should reflect the local community, and be made to follow logical boundaries, not boundaries drawn to minimize or pronounce the voting power of one political party over another.
How can you have your voice heard? You can provide written or oral public comment at every MICRC meeting. Information on MICRC is found at http: RedistrictingMichigan.org/ 16 MICRC public hearings will be held in the state beginning in May. The session scheduled for the Grand Traverse region will be May 20 in Gaylord.
The League of Women Voters Leelanau County and the Grand Traverse Area League in conjunction with Traverse Area Community Media will hold virtual Town Halls on April 11, 20 and 22 to explain the redistricting process, discuss the COI criteria and assist with preparing for testimony at the public hearings. To register for these Town Halls, visit LWVLeelanau.org, LWVGTA.org or email LWVLeelanau@gmail.com.
The decisions regarding where we vote and who we vote with are now being decided by the people in a transparent process, rather than behind closed doors. We choose our representatives; they don’t choose us. Get involved. Make democracy work by having your voice heard.
About the authors: Tricia Denton, is LWVLC President and Jeanine Easterday is a LWVGTA member. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that aims to encourage informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy.