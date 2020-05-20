By Mark Cannon and Elizabeth Del Buono
As the CherryT ball dropped in downtown Traverse City, nobody suspected that an invisible virus spreading through far-away Wuhan, China would close schools, stores, restaurants and public life right here at home only a few months later.
Seniors in community residences would have good reason to fear for their lives, while college and high school graduation ceremonies would be canceled, weddings postponed and unemployment would skyrocket to levels not seen since the Great Depression.
The coronavirus has been a shock to our system. This disruption of normal activities gives us pause to reflect on the intersection of human wellness and environmental health.
We in Grand Traverse County have seen relatively few deaths. Munson Healthcare was proactive, using evidence-based science to educate its staff and the community with regular, transparent and comprehensive webinars and regularly updated websites. This leadership, coupled with Gov. Whitmer’s call to physically distance and restrict all but essential services, helped our community to rally together and, at least for now, “flatten the curve.”
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic is not the only public health crisis threatening us today. Climate impacts resulting from our fossil fuel-based energy and transportation systems have the potential to dwarf the impacts of COVID-19, both in terms of human health and the economy. The Word Health Organization (1) describes climate change as the “greatest public health threat of the 21st century.”
As medical professionals, we feel there is much to learn from the pandemic. Just as public health experts warned us for years of the potential of a pandemic, so have scientists warned us of the risks of climate change. Most major medical societies (2) in the U.S., including the American Medical Association, call for urgent action (3) to reduce emissions and transition to clean forms of energy.
Even now, we are seeing the health impacts of climate change in Traverse City.
For example, asthma and allergy seasons are longer and more intense, while tick and mosquito seasons are also prolonged with a subsequent increase in exposure to the diseases they carry. It is also becoming increasingly difficult to grow the healthy, tasty foods that define our region, including cherries, apples, grapes and hops.
If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it is that we need to heed the warnings of experts and act proactively and collectively. Early, effective, evidence-based solutions are necessary to minimize the worst impacts of climate change. Scientists are telling us that we are running out of time to reduce emissions and avoid irreversible tipping points that have the potential to threaten life far into the future.
As we move forward to address the economic impacts resulting from the pandemic, we should also consider climate mitigation and effective legislation that reduces emissions and drives innovation towards a clean sustainable energy future.
It is not too late. A more robust and resilient future is possible if we heed the lessons presented to us by the pandemic today.
About the Authors: Mark Cannon, M.D., graduated medical school from Johns Hopkins and went on to study infectious diseases at Cornell in New York City and at the University College London, where he also received his Ph.D. in virology. He practices in Traverse City.
Elizabeth (Lisa) Del Buono, M.D., graduated from medical school at the University of Kentucky and trained in surgical pathology at the University of Michigan. She has practiced in Traverse City for 20 years and is Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s State Liaison Coordinator and co-lead of the national Health Action Team.
