About the Authors: Mark Cannon, M.D., graduated medical school from Johns Hopkins and went on to study infectious diseases at Cornell in New York City and at the University College London, where he also received his Ph.D. in virology. He practices in Traverse City.

Elizabeth (Lisa) Del Buono, M.D., graduated from medical school at the University of Kentucky and trained in surgical pathology at the University of Michigan. She has practiced in Traverse City for 20 years and is Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s State Liaison Coordinator and co-lead of the national Health Action Team.