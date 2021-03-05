Thank you for your very clear and timely editorial (Feb. 24) regarding the need of the state to reexamine the relationship we have had to Nestle for the last 20 years. We certainly agree that this is the perfect time to start over instead of kicking the ball further down the road to selling our water and losing all control over the environment that sustains us, as EGLE has recently done. Water cannot be for sale.
Existing laws can be interpreted and enforced on the side of the public and where there are loopholes and flaws in those laws, we will work for change. We expect state leaders to do the same at all levels. We are pleased to tell you that there is in fact a national coalition of groups from the communities affected by Nestle that has been working to analyze the Nestle buyout deal and determine what we must do to make it transparent.
In Michigan we are fortunate to have elected leaders who have promised action to limit the water grabs of private corporations and uphold the public trust doctrine in the Constitution. They have promised to help citizens protect their communities and ecosystems. We should only need to remind them of their promises. It is the state that must act at all levels to protect the water essential to all life so that it may be accessible equitably and affordably. We are available to help along with numerous other organizations and citizens.