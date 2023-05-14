By John Wierenga
The near silence of our media on the religious nature of our new “conservative” Supreme Court is notable.
Including Justice Neil Gorsuch, who now attends an Episcopal church, seven of the nine justices are Catholics — including six arch conservatives. These judges were not chosen for their high ethical standards or constitutional adherence. They were appointed to reverse Roe v. Wade, to impose their personal religious beliefs on all.
The problem is greater than this one issue. Our constitutional principles, including religious freedom, go back as far as Roger Williams, the Puritan theologian and religious exile from the Massachusetts Bay Colony who founded Providence, R.I., in 1636.
As taught to me in an evangelical protestant grade school, Roger Williams welcomed all faiths and advocated liberty of conscience. He advocated “separation of church and state” for government involving itself only in civil law. The Constitution itself was first birthed in Virginia, where Jefferson and Madison convinced the various religious factions that government should play no role in religion, including the funding of one sect or all sects equally.
Since 1947, when the court first permitted funding of private Christian schools with its Everson decision, our court and government have increasingly violated these principles. Most recently, the Trump administration’s small business administration gave the Catholic church as much as $3.5 billion in COVID relief, with $10 billion going to all churches (NPR). President Bush’s earlier faith-based initiatives also first allowed government-funded Christian agencies to engage in employment discrimination and to proselytize.
Now we have government and the court encroaching on First Amendment rights and discriminating based on religion. We have government and the court allowing one entity to harm others in the name of their religion, the essence of religious persecution.
Hobby Lobby Corp., in an unprecedented case, has been allowed to discontinue its long-term medical insurance coverage of birth control medications — in violation of a congressional mandate. We have a government-funded Christian agency attempting to deny a family the right to receive foster care children because, as Catholics, the family is the wrong type of Christian.
Discrimination based on religion is increasing rapidly as well-funded, highly organized Christian Nationalist organizations and their legal organizations conspire to create and place cases before the court — a court that is also of these same groups’ creation. We were not founded as a Christian nation.
If we are not to continue to see the most significant erosion of our constitutional rights and religious freedom in many decades, this court must be reformed now.
If not, we can expect further erosion of voting rights, protections of various forms of religious bigotry under the guise of religious freedom, further funding of Christian schools, proselytization at public forums and supervision of Congress in the pursuit of the courts’ preferred and mandated outcomes.
This is a dangerous court, answerable to no one, with lifetime appointments.
The number of justices must be immediately expanded and lifetime terms eliminated with successors appointed regularly by each successive administration.
About the author: John Wierenga, of Williamsburg, is an observer of the court and a supporter and member of Americans United for Separation of Church and State.
