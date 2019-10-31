Our children are our future. We should not forsake them.
By “our children,” I mean all children everywhere: the ones in Leelanau County, the ones in cages at the border, the ones in Kurdish villages being bombed, the ones in refugee camps, and the ones in refrigerated trucks trying to get into England.
Think globally, act locally.
On Nov. 5, on the ballot in Leelanau County, there will be a chance for people to vote for a millage that would increase support for early childhood education. The first five years of life are crucial to brain development. This period of time is vital to the child’s future.
Konrad Lorenz, the Nobel Prize-winning scientist noted for his studies of instinctive behavior in geese, wrote “Like imprinting, some acquiring processes are impressionable only during specific sensitive periods of ontogeny.” Ontogeny is the history of the development of the individual organism. “A failure to perceive and meet their needs during these crucial periods in animals and humans,” Lorenz says, “can result in irremediable damage.” In short, take care of kids when they’re little because you can’t do it later.
And it should go without saying that what happens to children happens to us all — maybe not immediately, but somewhere down the road.
It isn’t just the children in Leelanau County who need our support. Children all around the world need our support so that they can grow up to have good lives and make good contributions to the quality of life on earth.
We tend to think of children in terms of our own children and other people’s children. We tend to think of our responsibility as being for our own children and not other people’s children. Maybe this is the way we’ve always thought, but it’s not good: it leads to the neglect of children and the diminishment of their chances to make good contributions to society. And, here’s the selfish part of this: the contributions of those children to our society, or any society, impact us all.
So, supporting children, from a strictly selfish point of view, is good for everyone.
Every child in a refugee camp or a tenement apartment is capable of learning and capable of growing up to be a scientist, a teacher, a nurse, a doctor. Without our support, that is less likely to happen.
Without our support, children — who do grow up eventually — are more likely to end up in juvenile detention or prison. So, there’s the loss of their contribution, plus the added cost of incarceration, if we choose to deny them the support they need when they are little.
This is as much about “us” as it is about “them.” We adults, and I’m speaking as a senior citizen and a grandmother, won’t be here in 50 years, but those children we choose to support now will be.
These are not someone else’s children; they are our children. They are the future.
About the author: Kathleen Stocking is an award-winning essayist. She recently finished a fourth book of essays about Leelanau County titled “From the Place of the Gathering Light,” a Michigan bestseller published in the summer of 2019. A lifelong resident of the Leelanau Peninsula, she now lives on the Boardman River in Traverse City.
About the forum: The forum is a periodic column of opinion written by Record-Eagle readers in their areas of expertise. Submissions of 500 words or less may be made by emailing letters@record-eagle.com. Please include biographical information and a photo.
