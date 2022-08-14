How do we nurture the uniqueness of downtown Traverse City while looking to the future?
This is the fundamental question behind Moving Downtown Forward, the Downtown Development Authority’s strategic business planning process.
Some people may wonder: Who is the DDA? Why do we exist? What have we done? What’s next?
The DDA’s 12-member board of directors is appointed by the City Commission. It’s our role, empowered by the state statute under which we were formed, to plan and keep downtown strong.
Moving Downtown Forward will help answer questions about “what’s next” for our downtown — and for the DDA.
As the Chair of the DDA, I want to share with you why it’s important to go through this effort now:
1. Because downtown is a place where people want to be. Locals, visitors, and people of all ages gravitate to our downtown.
We love our locally owned businesses. We love the feeling we get when we walk or bike downtown and see bustling sidewalks and historic buildings.
We love this place where some of us begin our day, work all day, or end our day. We love being able to float down the Boardman/Ottaway River and fish at its mouth or on the Bay.
2. Because downtown is what the DDA is all about. Since its inception, the DDA has served as the lead agent and catalyst for community and economic development for downtown.
Using a timebound regional tax assessment tool called Tax Increment Financing (TIF), the DDA collects property tax dollars from taxing jurisdictions in the Greater Grand Traverse Region. With this revenue sharing funding, the DDA has invested $20 million dollars in downtown public infrastructure that benefits us all, such as streetscapes, crosswalks, snow melt systems, farmers’ market improvements, free WiFi, wayfinding signage, bridges, public restrooms, and community safety services.
3. Because society, and our community, is changing. We are experiencing shifting demographics, growing housing needs, evolving consumer behaviors, and new and innovative mobility options. Embracing these changes as opportunities, not threats to a past vision of our community, is critical as Traverse City continues to be the economic and social hub for the region.
As part of the Moving Downtown Forward effort, we’re asking the community to identify what matters and where they would like to see future investments made.
We’re also considering the tools we have available, including whether and how a renewal of TIF or other resources may help.
When TIF expires, and if it is not renewed, public amenities in the downtown will be solely paid for by the residents of Traverse City. They are certainly not the only ones who benefit, but without TIF, they will be the only taxpayers covering the costs.
We face different challenges downtown than we faced 20 or 30 years ago. The DDA seeks to continue to lead — and we care about the future. We hope you stay informed and share your vision and ideas with us.
Learn more at https://dda.downtowntc.com/moving-downtown-forward/.
About the author: Gabe Schneider currently serves as the Downtown Development Authority board chairman and is a downtown business owner of Northern Strategies 360, a comprehensive government affairs consulting firm. In addition to his service on the DDA board, Gabe also serves as secretary of the Cherryland Electric Cooperative Board and Vice Chair of the State Council of Trout Unlimited. Gabe holds a B.A. in International Relations with a specialization in Environmental Economics from Michigan State University’s James Madison College.
