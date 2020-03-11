Traverse City has made great progress with renewable energy — as of December 2019, city facilities operate with 100 percent renewable electricity. Traverse City Light and Power is on course to be 40 percent renewable electricity by 2025 and 100 percent renewable electricity by 2040. A great start as we work to reduce our carbon footprint.
What’s next? Let’s work on housing.
Housing and climate change? Yes, absolutely! Let’s support the construction of a diversity of energy-efficient housing choices and invite new residents into the City of Traverse City, where they can also have a lifestyle with a reduced carbon footprint.
Energy-efficient housing choices in Traverse City allow residents to live in homes with smaller carbon footprints. You don’t have to live in one of these new homes, but let’s not stand in the way of those interested in the opportunity.
Here are a few actions we can take in support of this effort. One, uncap accessory dwelling unit limits. Two, allow corner parcel splits as we did 100 years ago. Three, provide five (10!) feet of additional allowable height for apartment buildings that meet energy efficiency requirements. And four, issue RFPs to build energy-efficient apartments on vacant City property. Undoubtedly there are other actions we can take. None are the “magic approach” to address our housing shortage, but all provide positive momentum for more energy-efficient housing choices.
Living in Traverse City increasingly provides opportunities to have a lifestyle with a reduced carbon footprint attributable to transportation. Opportunities are expanding with City investments in the sidewalk network, improvements to bicycle infrastructure, and BATA’s frequent routes such as the free Bayline. Yes, it can be dark and winter nearly half the year, but I am optimistic that Traverse City will make significant progress in pedestrian-scale lighting and strategies for sidewalk snow removal. There is positive momentum for active transportation, and new residents in energy-efficient homes can partake.
As with the City’s push for renewable energy, it’s easy to be supportive if it’s somewhere else. When it’s right here, it takes effort and commitment.
This is Traverse City’s moment to take action on climate.
This effort won’t be addressed solely by addressing electricity sources. Land use and housing choices in Traverse City must also change. Consider this an invitation to join in advocating for more housing choices in Traverse City in the name of combating climate change.
As with renewable energy, Traverse City won’t save the world, but we’ll show what is possible by setting an example while reducing our impact. We will create a model for other communities, and as individuals, we will set an example for our children and grandchildren.
About the author: Tim Werner is a city commissioner and board member of Traverse City Light and Power.
