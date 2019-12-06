Michigan voters in 2011 successfully recalled Rep. Paul Scott, R-Grand Blanc, holding him accountable for supporting cuts in the state education funding.
Because of the recall success and the unsuccessful recall of then Gov. Rick Snyder, the lame duckers decided that it was too easy to hold our elected officials accountable. During the last night of the lame duck session of December 2012, they pushed through legislation that decreased time to gather recall signatures from 90 to 60 days, along with other technical changes.
At the time, Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer, D-East Lansing, asked, “Why are you making it more difficult to recall an office holder?” (MLive Michigan, Dec. 14, 2012).
Since that time, there have been no successful recall efforts in Michigan — until the recall of Rep. Larry Inman, R-Williamsburg, from Grand Traverse County, 104th Michigan House District.
In May 2019, Rep. Inman was indicted on three felony counts of solicitation of bribe, attempted extortion and lying to the FBI. The recall was a bi-partisan effort led by Campaign Manager Kaitlin Flynn, with a staff of dedicated grassroots volunteers. Their goal was to gather at least 12,201 signatures. With the help of 150 volunteers, they scoured the county and gathered almost 14,000 signatures. Volunteers went out in some of the worst unseasonable, inclement fall weather from Sept. 23 through Nov. 21. The petitions were delivered to the Michigan Bureau of Elections on Nov. 22.
On Nov. 27, the campaign was informed that the word “right” and the letter “i” in the word “diminished” were omitted. The omissions did not change the meaning of the reasons for recall stated in the petition. Nevertheless, they were told on Nov. 29 these minimal errors invalidated all 13,859 signatures and the verification of signatures was halted.
Remembering how voters sometimes turned around in heavy traffic in order to sign the petition saying “this is the least I can do” — and considering the tiny volunteer who collected nearly 700 signatures by herself — lawyers for the recall filed an emergency appeal against Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, asking that the verification of signatures continue. There will be a decision within 14 days whether these filings have merit.
A note of interest is that according to signature collectors, when a voter understood that they were without representation in the Michigan House — as Inman had missed more than 80 votes — conservatives, progressives and independents often responded, “Where do I sign.”
The will of more than 25 percent of the voters in Grand Traverse County is clear. They want another chance to vote on their representation in Lansing. Anything less is an extraordinary attempt to suppress citizen participation in state government. The people of the 104th Michigan House District have spoken.
This decision affects the rights of all Michigan citizens to exercise their right of recall. Please write letters to the editor and attorney general and call your representative to say the right of recall is a vital part of our democratic republic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.