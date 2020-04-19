By Trevor Tkach
For decades, the National Cherry Festival has served as the unofficial kickoff to summertime in northern Michigan. The way things are trending, will we have a summer at all in 2020?
The decision to cancel the Cherry Festival certainly wasn’t made in haste. Based on the incredible size and scope of the annual production, organizers acted thoughtfully and decisively for the health and wellbeing of festivalgoers, volunteers and the community at large. Knowing how many people would be disappointed in an already dismal year, it took courage and teamwork to pause the 93-year tradition.
The Cherry Festival hosts more than 100 events over an eight-day period. Unwinding a complex business plan — and grasping the financial implications on so many people’s livelihoods — takes serious consideration.
It’s hard to live in this community without having some tie to the National Cherry Festival. We all know passionate festival lovers.
If you don’t volunteer yourself, you likely know a former princess or prince, helped out with a float or waved in the parade, have a neighbor who is an ambassador, or your business or employer is a sponsor.
For the board members, event directors, volunteers, vendors, sponsors, staff and countless attendees, during those eight days, the festival is life.
As hard as it is for me — as an avid festival lover — to believe, not everyone feels the same way about the festival.
Many locals — including regional residents who count Traverse City as their hub — complain that visitors cause traffic jams, take up parking, and crowd the town. Some residents choose to leave town that week, and maybe even go so far as to rent out their home for a couple extra bucks (don’t tell the city).
What I’ve learned over time is that being a festival lover or critic doesn’t put people at odds; both are indicators of being a passionate community member. Both sides want to be a part of the conversation and celebrate our region’s bounty in their own way.
But rather than arguing about unimportant details, these voices need to find a way to keep that conversation positive, civil, and focused on what matters.
Whatever your view, I urge you to be respectful and decent to each other in these challenging times.
We are all struggling in our own way this year.
In our region, one in six jobs directly depends on tourism; we need to recognize how hard this situation is hitting our local economy. We are all smart enough to know that the amenities we enjoy — the restaurants, wineries, shops and galleries — might not be sustainable without sharing them with visitors.
Without those visitors, it’s up to us right now to support local businesses wherever and however we can.
The National Cherry Festival started as our region’s way to celebrate the hard work and bounty of our farmers.
It is our way to come together, enjoy the harvest, and connect with our regional heritage.
Even though we will have to enjoy it differently this year, I do think summer will come.
When the time is right, our celebrations will be back. And they will be glorious.
