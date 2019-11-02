By Dave Dempsey
Michigan prides itself as a national leader in preventing and cleaning up pollution. But our environmental safety net has a giant hole that allows pollution from human waste and household hazardous materials to foul groundwater, streams and lakes.
Michigan is the only state that lacks a statewide requirement for routine inspection and maintenance of domestic septic systems.
What’s the big deal about failing septic systems? First, there are many. A Michigan State University scientist estimates that 130,000 or more of these systems are failing in Michigan. Second, there is a direct threat to human health. Substantial evidence around the state shows that E. coli bacteria in human waste is escaping from these systems into ground and surface water, contaminating drinking water wells and swimming holes.
It’s a classic case of “out of sight, out of mind.” Michigan’s abundant groundwater – the drinking water source for 45 percent of residents – is invisible to the naked eye. Likewise, because septic systems are in the ground, their failure is difficult to detect until waste emerges or people get sick.
To make the problem visible, some states require inspection of septic systems when a residence sells. Others require periodic inspections regardless of when properties are sold. But there are no such standards in Michigan. Instead, local governments and health departments are expected to shoulder that burden, which has resulted in a patchwork of standards across the state — and mostly no regulation at all.
We don’t put the onus on local governments to enact and enforce water quality standards for pollution from sewage plants and industry. If Michigan did, some lakes and streams might be too foul to use for lack of local resources and enforcement.
And local politics come into play too. Opponents of septic system pollution standards in Kalkaska County and elsewhere argue that failing systems are strictly the business of private property owners. Because contaminated groundwater and surface water moves off individual properties to affect others, however, that argument is specious.
Water pollution is everybody’s business.
Clean water advocates have been working for years to close the septic system loophole in Michigan’s statewide water pollution standards. It’s time to build a coalition to do that in a way that is sensitive to property rights, but grounded in the state’s duty to protect health, safety and public trust rights to access public waters.
FLOW organized and co-sponsors a one-day Michigan Septic Summit at NMC’s Hagerty Center on Nov. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The agenda features a variety of perspectives from public health officials, Realtors, representatives of lake associations and others.
We invite the public to attend the summit and discuss how best to protect our waters from septic system pollution. Enacting such protections is a basic stewardship. Failing to do so is a betrayal of our waters and of the Pure Michigan brand.
About the author: Dave Dempsey is FLOW’s senior adviser and an award-winning author of books on the Great Lakes and environmental protection.
