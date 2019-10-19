By Joseph Povolo
Children participating in Early Childhood Development (ECD) programs are healthier, more successful in school, more competent emotionally/socially, show better verbal and intellectual development, less grade repetition, lower dropout rates and decreased delinquency than those not enrolled in such programs.
Although there is no way to completely predict which children behave in delinquent ways in the future, risk factors correlate these behaviors: fetal substance exposure, abusive families, poor child rearing, poor parental supervision, criminal parents, low family income, poor housing, low educational attainment and physical/sexual abuse. Co-occurrence of any of these increases predictability. As more risk factors are diffused, the child has less reason to misbehave. Parents who are offered practical and social support are in a better position for effective parenting than those who are stressed and alienated.
Three-year-olds in Chicago’s Child-Parent Center Program for one or two years benefited in ways that were observed 15 years later: lower dropout rates, higher graduation rates and lower rates of juvenile crime. Children who didn’t participate were 70 percent more likely to be arrested for a violent crime by age 18. A 22-year High Scope/Perry study showed that leaving at-risk children out of this program multiplied by five times the risk they’d become chronic lawbreakers as adults.
A George Mason University study of police chiefs rated various tools for crime prevention; ECD programs had the highest rating by three to 10 times more than alternatives like trying juveniles as adults and building more detention centers. Although we tend to think children drop out later in high school, many are lost long before that. It’s too late for some students to address the problem by middle or high school. Dropping out of high school is one of the highest indicators of heading toward a life of poverty. The Perry study found that $1 invested in high quality ECD programs results in $7 in preventative costs associated with incarceration, school dropout and teen pregnancy. Family members get help to stimulate their child’s cognitive development, handle discipline and develop home management skills.
Home visiting and Head Start provide early intervention and comprehensiveness. Head Start aimed to improve the intellectual capacity and academic readiness of children to reduce school failure. Unanticipated effects improve self-esteem, social behavior, physical health, less reliance on government assistance, substance abuse, higher employment/income, greater family stability and decreased delinquency.
Home visiting— improving parenting provides children with important skills for the rest of their lives, such as emotional/impulse regulation and empathy. Without these, risks for delinquency increase.
As the number of risk factors increase, the likelihood of delinquency increases. By implementing early interventions such as quality ECD programs, we can target risk factors that predict delinquent behavior.
Leelanau County’s residents have an opportunity on Nov. 5 to vote yes on a millage to decrease delinquency and impact the outcomes for children in their community.
About the author: Joseph Povolo, of Elmwood Township, is the Family Court administrator for the 13th Judicial Circuit Court- Family Division. Prior to that, he spent 25 years in juvenile probation.
