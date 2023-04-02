Recently, the Michigan GOP posted memes on social media likening the gun violence legislation now making its way to the governor’s desk to the Holocaust.
Kristina Karamo, the party’s chair, doubled down on her comments, in response to the outcry from Jewish leaders, Democrats, and a few Republicans.
That Karamo and the GOP seeks to exploit the horrors of the Holocaust for their political gain should not shock anyone who has been paying attention lately.
Indeed, Karamo has a history of using anti-semitic dog whistles invoking George Soros, anti-semitic bigotry that is flat-out Nazi imagery.
Her shameful response to the posts and their criticism exposes the extremist nature of what the GOP has become, and says the quiet part out loud.
A quick look at the websites of John Roth, Jon Bumstead and John Damoose showed not one mention of this offensive and disgusting content. Perhaps they believe that their deafening silence provides them cover – but, in reality, it amounts to complicity.
They do have a capital "R" after their names, after all.
