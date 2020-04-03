By Henry Morgenstein
Mother Nature has spoken: Go to your room and stay there. But .... Go to your room and stay in your room. I will bring food and medicine. How long? In part that’s up to you. You need to learn a lesson, and it is harder and harder to teach you.
Everyone says: “The great outdoors is free. Go out, run, bike, keep a safe distance from....” No. Stay in your room. You have messed up the great outdoors. You aren’t allowed.
I was warned/saved early. Three weeks ago my wife’s doctor daughter said to me (82) and my wife (70) “Don’t go out. We (her sister who lives near us) will take care of you. You can order food, stay indoors.”
I love tennis. My opponent is over there. I promised to wear a glove on my non-tennis racket hand. She said “No.” Pretty please ... no!
China stopped (perhaps temporarily) the spread of the coronavirus. In one publication (this should be broadcast) I learned that every household was limited to one trip outside every three days and one person was allowed to go outside.
The current halfway measures are ridiculous: Keep a safe distance, don’t congregate and try not to touch. Bull. Stay at home, everyone. Don’t go out.
Global warming didn’t scare us. Orders not to “congregate” didn’t stop some. More countries punish people who venture out of the house — and they know when you leave your house.
“But we will be a police state: tracking mobiles, face recognition. We are losing our liberty.” Give me Liberty or give me Death? Suddenly Liberty leads to death.
If you have Liberty, you are likely to die (or cause the death of others). Liberty is not an unassailable component of life. Not if Liberty leads to death.
We all give up our “Liberty.” You may not kill your next-door neighbor — under any circumstance. You cannot run a red light, drive your car on the sidewalk or ride a bike on the sidewalk.
Civilized life means setting boundaries to behavior. You may not deliberately injure your neighbor.
Go to your room; stay there. If you go out, you are very liable to injure your neighbor.
For how long? Mother Nature will let us know. If we leave too soon, she will send us back to our room. If we leave the room and resume bad behavior (killing this planet), she will send us back to our room again.
We are stupid. Earthquakes don’t do it, floods don’t do it.
This is the Ten Plagues. Instead of first born, the first to be taken will be your parents and grandparents.
Millions will die unless we all stay inside. The biggest explosion occurs in the land of the free where we will not stop pursuing pleasure.
Go to your room.
About the author: Henry Morgenstein taught at NMC for 30 years and wrote bi-weekly columns for the Traverse City Record-Eagle (1985-1991). He splits his time between Southampton, England and Traverse City.
