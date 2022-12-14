By James D. Grant
Tis the season … for respiratory viruses.
A key strategy to avoid spreading illness over the holidays is to maintain basic hygiene practices like handwashing, sanitizing, minimizing large groups of people and wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces. Another important step is to get a flu shot. While the flu is not the only respiratory virus floating around right now, getting a flu shot helps to prevent avoidable respiratory-related hospitalizations and additional stress on hospitals.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this year’s flu season is already earlier and more severe than the last 13 years. This is even more concerning, given the unseasonably high numbers of RSV cases that have many children’s hospitals at capacity. Consider the expected rise in COVID-19 cases during the winter months, and health care workers are preparing for a “triple-demic.”
In addition to preventing avoidable hospitalizations, annual flu shots often protect individuals from contracting the flu. The CDC estimates that. in 2019-2020, flu vaccines were responsible for preventing more than 7.5 million illnesses.
Individuals who receive flu shots overwhelmingly have less severe cases if they do get the flu. A flu vaccine doesn’t guarantee that an individual will not contract the flu. However, study after study shows the shot does help reduce severe illness from the flu. For example, among five studies of adults with influenza-associated hospitalization, vaccinated patients had 31% reduced risk of death compared with unvaccinated patients.
Those who get flu shots help to protect individuals who cannot receive a flu shot. This includes people with severe allergies, and infants under 6 months of age. So, it helps them when the people they encounter are less likely to carry or spread the flu.
Those who get flu shots also help to protect those with underlying medical conditions that put them at a higher risk of flu complications. By limiting the number of new cases and/or severity of the flu, those at higher risk are less likely to contract the virus and, therefore, less likely to get very sick with the virus.
When most of a population has been vaccinated against an infectious disease, it lessens the likelihood for illness to spread. When there are fewer people to carry the virus, the virus is weakened and is less able to transfer from person-to-person.
About the author: James D. Grant, M.D., is senior vice president and chief medical officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. For more health information, visit MIBluesPerspectives.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.