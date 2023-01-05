After a little more than three years of service as Traverse City commissioner, most of which was during a pandemic, I leave that service about a quarter-inch shorter, 15 pounds heavier, 15% more wrinkled, at least 150 grey hairs wealthier, but most importantly, a heart and brain that love this community about 150% more.
I got into service to the City of Traverse City without a specific agenda, but out of a love for our community and a desire to put my skills and passion to work for the people of Traverse City.
I didn’t anticipate that I would love the city and its people more at the end of this phase; in fact, I knew I would risk becoming jaded and bitter with people and the issues that can haunt us. Public service isn’t easy and I remember someone telling me that I should be prepared for 50% of the city to love me and 50% of the city to hate me every Monday night. This might be true to a degree, but I’ve tried not to let it harden me to the humanity of our city, and I would encourage you all to do the same.
Be open to people and their ideas. Be open to change. Be open to surprise. Be open to your own growth as a community.
I’m grateful for the boards I’ve been appointed to — including the Joint Rec Authority, Brown Bridge Quiet Area, Arts Commission — and countless ad hoc committees.
Serving through the pandemic wasn’t anything we predicted, but we endured it together and I’m proud of the work we were able to do through those trying times.
I’m glad we’re back in person, but I’m grateful for the shared humanity of over a year of online meetings where we met each other’s cats, dogs, a rabbit, children saying good night and life partners in and out of the frame and varying degrees of internet stability and mental clarity after spending all day working and homeschooling, scarfing down some food and jumping online for the 10th time in one day, and until 11 o’clock at night.
I found more grace for people and myself during that time that I hope I still dig up from time to time.
Speaking of shared humanity: I would be remiss in sharing that we couldn’t do our work without the city staff who really do the work of the city, day in and day out, regardless of how the political winds blow. They keep marching along, doing great work for our community in partnership with nonprofit organizations, citizens, our partners in the media and businesses. They (you) are the unsung heroes of our service to the city. Thank you for the guidance, the thoughtful questions, the heartfelt yes’s and the pointed no’s that help us do a better job for the people we represent.
I don’t show up for service, however, as one woman. I’m here with you and for you because of my family, friends and colleagues who support me every day. Special thanks to my husband, Chris, and daughters, Wren and Phoebe, for holding down the fort almost every Monday evening for City Commission meetings and countless other meetings and obligations. I am so grateful to you.
Although I left my seat on Dec. 31, I’m not leaving my service to the city and our community. I am wearing a different hat — as a county commissioner starting Jan. 3 — and I look forward to all of the continued opportunities to build bridges between the county and the city and work in earnest on our urgent issues that are regional in nature and require collaboration, relationship-building and critical thinking: housing, childcare, our climate crisis and mental health — to name a few.
So this isn’t really a goodbye, but more of a “can’t wait to work with you all again very soon.”
About the author: Ashlea Walter, now a Grand Traverse County commissioner representing District 3, was a City of Traverse City commissioner. She works in marketing and communications and lives with her family in downtown Traverse City.
