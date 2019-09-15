By Chelsea Hill
Many unaccompanied refugee minors were among the 22,491 refugees admitted to the U.S. in 2018.
These are some of the bravest youths on the planet. Orphaned or separated from their parents because of illness or imprisonment, many of them have fled war, gangs or human trafficking to make it to the U.S.
Upon arrival, they find themselves in a particularly painful situation. Since reunification with their family of origin is not possible, a loving foster family is their best bet.
Despite the trauma these kids have sustained, they are at their core just like any other teenagers. They need love, protection and guidance and a safe place to call home as they find themselves and slowly prepare for independent adulthood.
Grand Traverse County is uniquely equipped to help these children. Nine percent, or nearly 1 in 10 of Grand Traverse County residents, are “exurbanites” — a group described by a 2016 AECOM report as close to retirement, financially stable and largely college educated. Most importantly, many of them are empty nesters with room to spare in their homes. To put that in perspective: while 9 percent of Great Traverse County residents are “exurbanites,” only 2 percent of Americans are.
If you are a Grand Traverse exurbanite, I urge you to consider welcoming a refugee youth into your home. As a refugee foster parent, you’ll provide a safe and loving home for a child until they reach age 18. You’ll also provide the guidance and emotional support these children need to begin healing from their past trauma and grieving the loss of their homeland.
Grand Traverse exurbanites stand to gain a great deal from helping these children. Retirement has lengthened significantly over the past several decades; a third of today’s 65-year-olds will live beyond age 90, and one out of seven will live beyond 95. With increasing life expectancy come new expectations for retirement. Many seniors find themselves looking for purpose in the absence of a steady job and family care responsibilities. Those who find this purpose have demonstrably better health, including a lower likelihood of developing mental impairments like Alzheimer’s.
Caring for one, or more, of these children is a wonderful way to find that renewed sense of purpose. A loving home can make a significant difference in the life and trajectory of a young man or woman who has experienced what no one should need to undergo.
By sharing the blessings of an empty nest, a generous heart and an open hand, older parents can be the family these children need after they’ve lost their own family, or while they wait to join their own family again.
One child might not seem like much — but for that child, a warm, safe, loving home isn’t merely “much.” It’s everything.
About the author: Chelsea Hill is the branch director at Bethany Christian Services in Traverse City.
