By Thomas J. Bensley
Two recent articles in the Record-Eagle addressed the subject of inmates receiving medications prescribed by their personal physicians.
The June 30 article concerning the Leelanau County Jail referenced two inmates at the Grand Traverse County Jail. That article stated: “Both were prescribed medications to treat mental health disorders.” Incorrect. Austin Phillips had been prescribed Vyvanse for ADHD and Cyrus Patson had been prescribed Suboxone for opioid use disorder.
The July 16 “Our View” again referenced the 2021 Austin Phillips case, stating: “In 2021, a Grand Traverse County inmate had to go to court to get Vyvanse.” That statement leads one to believe that the medication for Phillips was approved. That also is incorrect.
A quick review of that court decision (eight pages) reveals that the request was denied; no Vyvanse for the inmate. The judge’s ruling was that the court cannot compel the sheriff to give medications to inmates, stating: “A court has no general authority over the administration of county jails . . .”
In the case of Cyrus Patson and his ACLU lawsuit against Grand Traverse County, the settlement agreement provided for Patson to receive monthly injections of Sublocade, as opposed to his daily doses of Suboxone.
However, Patson did not report to the jail as ordered by the court and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Upon his arrest weeks later, Patson had not complied with his Suboxone prescription and, therefore, the monthly Sublocade injections could not be administered.
The article further states that the settlement amount was $25,000, which was paid to the ACLU. It did not report the more than $40,000 paid by the county for our legal representation. More than $65,000 of taxpayer money was spent with no positive outcome.
Treatment of incarcerated individuals requires considerations that do not apply to the general public. Medications with the greatest potential for abuse and addiction can be diverted and may cause harm to others.
Allowing medications with the greatest potential for abuse and addiction in the congregate environment can lead to vulnerable inmates being bullied and compromise overall facility safety and security. Certain medications prescribed outside of jail may lead to higher risk for suicide when a person is confined. This is why alternatives may be prescribed.
Grand Traverse County contracts with Advanced Correctional Healthcare (ACH) to provide medical services in the Grand Traverse County Jail.
The medical services are overseen by a medical doctor who oversees all inmate medication and manages those medications for up to 168 inmates on a daily basis with a constantly changing population.
On many occasions, the jail’s medical team works with an inmate’s physician to provide the medications truly needed — not just those the inmate wants.
The medically-assisted treatment (MAT) procedure at the jail provides for Vivitrol and Sublocade to inmates with substance use disorder (SUD). A large proportion of the inmates in the jail have SUD and managing that population on a daily basis is very difficult.
On many occasions, attempts to smuggle drugs into the jail by those arrested have been thwarted by the diligent efforts of corrections officers. However, attempts by males and females to smuggle drugs into the jail by concealing the drugs in body cavities causes additional concerns with limited avenues for detection.
The bottom line is this: We have a medical and mental health facility first, and a jail/correctional facility second. The current facility is painfully inadequate to deal with those inmates who require special attention for their medical and mental health needs. Not an excuse, as our current medical and mental health services exceed that of the two prior medical providers.
In addition to the medical doctor, registered nurse/health services administrator and full- and part-time nurses, a qualified mental health professional is in the facility 40 hours per week. With administrative and county board approval, we hope to soon be providing 24-hour care for the inmates.
About the author: Thomas J. Bensley is sheriff of the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office in Traverse City.
