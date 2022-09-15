Northwestern Michigan College, an incredible resource that reaches beyond the Grand Traverse region, is in the beginning phase of defining and structuring the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative for its new strategic plan with Marcus Bennett at the helm.
NMC’s Bennett, who is the special assistant to the president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the associate dean of campus life, has discussed at length how he sees the initiative proceeding. The broad mission, he said, is to “cultivate an inclusive environment that fosters a sense of belonging and delivers equitable opportunities so all students and employees are able to thrive and succeed.”
At the heart of the mission is a strong bond with the community; and events at NMC that include the community already took place earlier this summer. The DEI initiative must be embraced by all for it to succeed. Women, LGBT+, BIPOC and people with disabilities deserve a level playing field. It will take our entire community to achieve these goals.
Bennett is optimistic about the role NMC should play in teaching a DEI-informed curriculum. It will be important to plan exactly how the college offerings will meet DEI criteria, and what type of training will be provided to faculty and staff.
I recently addressed the NMC Board of Trustees to explain how the art history courses I teach promote ideas of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Bennett stresses that students must “feel seen, heard and valued.”
Integral to creating this nurturing student environment are faculty and staff who also need to feel part of the process and be supported in their work.
But the voices of faculty and staff are not always equally heard and conversations can be stifled. There is currently no safe place where unbiased and impartial communication can take place.
During the 11 years that I have been an adjunct at NMC, I have seen legitimate concerns voiced by faculty and staff that have been met with resistance, intimidation and retribution on the part of administrators.
Inconvenient questions are often shuffled through a hierarchy and never resolved. To be met with “I’m sorry you feel that way” should not be the final word. To keep quiet or leave the NMC community should not be the only choices available.
Acknowledging that this is a problem should be the first step. A thorough evaluation is necessary to ensure that all at NMC are valued and included.
The DEI initiative is vital. Metrics will need to be created to measure its progress.
If we do not plan carefully and remain vigilant, our good intentions will only remain words on a page.
About the author: Andrea Gerring is an adjunct instructor at Northwestern Michigan College. She teaches the history of art and developed online courses at North Central Michigan College in Petoskey and NMC. She taught the history of interior and industrial design at Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids.
