I communicate daily with my family in New York who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak. Recently a family member became ill with a presumptive diagnosis of the virus. Fear and anxiety are part of their daily lives.
In northern Michigan, our population isn’t as dense and — if we continue practicing social distancing and wearing masks — our possibility of exposure will begin to decline. But we are experiencing a high level of community anxiety about this highly contagious and potentially life-threatening virus. Even if it’s unspoken, we’re all thinking about our own mortality.
Thinking about death, especially our own, is difficult even in normal times. In Death Cafe we talk a lot about our fear of dying. Most people aren’t afraid of being dead, but rather how we get there.
Will I be in pain? Will I be alone? Who will remember me? What happens to my stuff? How do I talk to my family and friends about what I want?
The answers require thoughtful planning and action.
Make sure your trust and will are current. Complete a medical directive that outlines your end-of-life wishes and appoint a health power of attorney. This requires filling out forms and that can be tedious. But we can’t ignore this new sense of urgency.
Many things don’t require legal action.
Talk to your family and loved ones. Tell them what you want at the end of your life: I want to be left alone, I want everyone with me, I want all medical interventions possible, I want to let nature take its course, I want to be at home or in assisted living. Tell them your preferred kind of funeral, memorial, burial or cremation. Talk about those things that are often thought of after the fact.
Start with, “There’s something on my mind that I’d like to talk to you about.” If the response is “I don’t want to talk about that,” then say “I know this is hard to talk about. All you have to do is listen.”
If there is resistance, write everything down and make sure everyone who needs one gets a copy. Then there is no misinterpretation. Do this even if everything was discussed. There are online tools that can help you organize your thoughts including “The Five Wishes” (fivewishes.org). Anything can be changed, just let people know.
What happens when things are moving so fast that it feels out of control? During this unusual time, we can’t visit our loved ones if they’re sick, we can’t gather for funerals, we can’t hug each other. We’re all feeling vulnerable right now.
What can we control? Tell people you love them. Let them know what they mean to you, how they enriched your life — even the little things.
In Death Cafe, we talk about what is a good death. It’s different for everyone. But the key elements always include planning and communicating those plans. Sadly, in times of uncertainty we can’t always expect our planning to be followed. But we can tell people we love them.
Don’t wait.
