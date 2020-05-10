By Dave Long
Now that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is requiring everyone to wear masks any time we are out in public, there are maintenance issues many of us do not think about.
Cloth face masks can be easily made at home and they can be greater than 80 percent effective depending on the fabrics and the design. They are reusable but need to be disinfected after use.
Highly efficient face masks are typically constructed of three layers of fabrics or materials. Fabrics such as cotton, flannel, silks and dense polypropylene work well. You can even put a HEPA filter cut from a vacuum bag in the middle to increase the effectiveness of the mask. There are many internet articles on how to make face masks.
If you are out in public shopping or around other people (maintain social distancing even while wearing a mask) the mask is potentially contaminated with coronavirus. You need to treat the mask as if it is contaminated. Do not touch the surface of the mask without washing your hands. If you lay the mask down on a surface, that surface may become contaminated, so you should disinfect the surface.
Can you wear the mask again without disinfecting the mask? Maybe? If the mask sits for three to four days, the virus will probably die.
If you want to disinfect the mask, how do you disinfect it?
If you want to disinfect a cloth mask, there are several methods:
1. Heat in an oven at 160 F for 1 hour.
2. Wash in a washing machine with hot water.
3. Iron the mask on cotton or linen setting (high setting) for 5 minutes.
4. Wash in a small amount of disinfectant solution by making a pint to a quart of disinfectant solution following the manufacturer’s instruction. Place mask in the solution, allow it to sit for 10-30 minutes, then rinse and dry.
5. Hydrogen peroxide at 3 percent is a good disinfectant. Soak the cloth mask in a solution of 3 percent hydrogen peroxide for 10 minutes. Hang it until dry.
6. Sixty to 80 percent alcohol (isopropanol or ethanol) is a good disinfectant. Soak the cloth mask in a solution, hang until dry.
7. Soak in chlorine bleach (one part bleach to nine parts water). Be aware colored fabric will likely be damaged by the bleach solution.
Cloth masks can be an important protection for the coronavirus, but they can also spread the virus if they are not handled properly and disinfected between uses.
About the author: Dave Long is a microbiologist who worked for a major consumer products company where he managed a microbiology department products company, managed a disinfectant product development group and registered disinfectants with the U.S. EPA. Long founded Environmental Sustainability Solutions, LLC. He is retired and lives in Frankfort.
