About the author: Dave Long is a microbiologist who worked for a major consumer products company where he managed a microbiology department products company, managed a disinfectant product development group and registered disinfectants with the U.S. EPA. Long founded Environmental Sustainability Solutions, LLC. He is retired and lives in Frankfort.

About the forum: The forum is a periodic column of opinion written by Record-Eagle readers in their areas of expertise. Submissions of 500 words or less may be made by emailing letters@record-eagle.com. Please include biographical information and a photo.