I am a Conservative who votes Republican, and I am concerned about climate change.
I didn’t always believe it was a problem. The considerable time I spent in Los Angeles for work convinced me that humans are impacting the environment. When I retired from my job managing engineering for major manufacturers, I read the science for myself. Not only are atmospheric CO2 levels the highest they have been in all of human history (at least 800,000 years according to NOAA), it’s the incredibly fast rate of rise that is problematic. These high CO2 levels, primarily from burning fossil fuels, are warming our planet and making our weather more extreme and less predictable.
I am grateful for the many technological advances fossil fuels have provided. They made it possible for me to write this letter on a laptop while sitting in my heated house watching the snow come down outside. They vastly increased our ability to travel, improved our health care and led to manufacturing breakthroughs. During the industrial revolution, we did not know about the negative impacts from burning fossil fuels. But now we do know, and I am deeply concerned about how CO2 pollution will impact my grandchildren.
Polling by Luntz Global Partners last year shows that I am not alone. By a margin of more than 8 to 1, American voters are more worried about climate change now than they were just one year ago. Sixty-nine percent of GOP voters are worried that their party’s stance on climate change is hurting them with young voters. And, most telling — 55 percent of GOP voters under 40 are “very or extremely” concerned about their party’s position on climate change.
Locally, the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce recently adopted a strong statement on addressing climate change. It calls for using the power of business to develop solutions, maintaining U.S. leadership in climate science, aggressively pursuing energy efficiency and using market-based policies to incentivize emissions reductions.
In my own research on solutions, I discovered an effective bipartisan, revenue-neutral and technology-neutral bill called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763).
This plan incentivizes technology innovation and energy conservation by putting a steadily rising fee on fossil fuels. Because it returns all the revenues collected as equal monthly dividends to households, it will not grow the government and will protect us from rising energy costs as we transition to cleaner energy.
It is time for the Republican Party to support market-based policies, like HR 763, that will reduce CO2 pollution with minimal government involvement while incentivizing innovative solutions for a clean energy economy.
I encourage other conservatives to join me in the conversation and consider participating with our local Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) chapter, a non-partisan organization that creates political will for Congress to address climate change. CCL believes that effective and durable climate policy requires bipartisan support, and everyone is welcome to the table.
For more information on HR 763, check out Citizens’ Climate Lobby at citizensclimatelobby.org or email our local chapter at northern.michigan@citizensclimate.org.
About the author: Doug Corwin, a 22-year resident of Traverse City, is concerned about climate change.
About the forum: The forum is a periodic column of opinion written by Record-Eagle readers in their areas of expertise. Submissions of 500 words or less may be made by emailing letters@record-eagle.com. Please include biographical information and a photo.
