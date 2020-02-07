I recently read an article by Bridge Magazine titled “Michigan offers little help for child care: That may change in 2020,” by Ron French.
The article speaks to families that have found it extremely difficult to make the decision to work and pay high daycare or preschool expenses or become a stay at home parent.
I found it crazy to see that Michigan helps with childcare costs less than almost any other state. The article talks about the staggering cost of child care and becoming one of Michigan families’ biggest economic burdens. The costs can delay such things as car or home ownership, forcing parents to find cheaper and less qualified care, and keep some parents from even working at all.
As a member of a household with two working parents and four children, I find this to be very concerning, especially considering there are families out there worse off then I consider my own family.
My husband and I both work full time jobs and pay for daycare for our 2-year-old as well as for a latchkey program for the other three older children for before and after school. This expense is more then we pay for both our vehicle payments together every month.
Fortunately, my husband and I both have above-minimum-wage paying jobs, but still find it difficult at times to budget childcare and our other normal living expenses. This is our second full year with two working parents. All the years before, we found it more economical for one of us to be a stay-at-home parent versus paying for multiple children in daycare at $30 a day.
I am curious to know what else the state plans to do to help lower income families.
I feel if the state offered more programs to help with childcare that were not only affordable, but also with staffs that were highly qualified, there would be more qualified workers in other fields, as well as more children entering kindergarten meeting the requirements to lead to a more successful first year of school, and from there leading to more high school and even college graduates.
The cost of quality child care and preschool settings is so hard to come by and pay for.
There is such a push for kindergartners to have the skills they need to be successful when entering school, but so many families cannot provide these opportunities for their children if they cannot afford them or make too much for certain programs.
There must be a way to be able to provide more programs for these families and their children.
