By Nels Veliquette, Isaiah Wunsch and Dennis Arouca
“Crisis” is defined as a dangerous time in which a solution is needed — and quickly.
We have a crisis in the tart cherry industry, and we offer three solutions for quick action.
Fruit growing and processing is important to our regional economy. Tart cherries are one segment — farm gate crop value of $75 million per year, more than 500 families, an extensive supply chain and 21st century manufacturing capabilities.
This year is the fourth year in a row of crop prices below production costs, fueled in part by unfair trade practices from Turkey.
While farmers are reluctant to complain, the pain is real — many farm families in our area could face foreclosure, plus extreme financial pressures mean hard choices and increased farmland development risk, permanently altering one of the strongest reasons to live and work here.
First solution: a level playing field for tart cherry growers. The USDA responded to farmers suffering injuries from trade by adopting a market facilitation program in 2018, authorizing temporary support payments. Tart cherry growers were not included.
The secretary of agriculture can correct this error by a stroke of the pen, freeing up $60 million to stem the bleeding.
Domestic Rice also was left out of the MFP initially, an error corrected in early 2019. The dried tart cherry federal trade complaint — if it is successful — will not result in action until 2020 and relief is limited by law to prospective changes only.
Second solution: Convene all the stakeholders on a recovery plan. Relief from near-term trade woes is no long-term solution if the problem cries out for increased demand/new product development, transition to new crops or modernized farm practices. Convening and leading dialogue is one of MDARD’s responsibilities — which can get growers, processors, lenders, suppliers, government, MSU Extension, educators, commodity group leaders, etc. together under a deadline on an industry recovery plan, identifying root causes and short and long term steps.
Third solution: Accelerate innovation. The fruit industry is mostly small- and medium-sized companies who know they must continually innovate or perish, but struggle for resources.
ACRE AgTech is Michigan’s first and only agricultural business accelerator. As a nonprofit, their mission is simply to assist Michigan agriculture and support entrepreneurs who serve the vital Michigan agribusiness sector. ACRE AgTech’s first cohort of early stage AgTech companies will be in the region meeting stakeholders Oct. 1-4, and more than 20 leaders have stepped up to participate, including the authors. ACRE AgTech is an important tool for the industry, and we encourage others to join us. For more see www.acreagtech.com
We have the capability to address the current crisis, but it needs group action on several fronts, and we first need the will to take action. Join us.
About the authors: Nels Veliquette is on the board of directors at Shoreline Fruit LLC and is vice president and CFO for Cherries R Us/Cherry Ke. Isaiah Wunsch is the CEO of Wunsch Farms and is on the Peninsula Township Board of Trustees. Dennis Arouca is on the Grand Traverse Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors and is a senior adviser at ACRE AgTech.
