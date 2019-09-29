About the authors: Nels Veliquette is on the board of directors at Shoreline Fruit LLC and is vice president and CFO for Cherries R Us/Cherry Ke. Isaiah Wunsch is the CEO of Wunsch Farms and is on the Peninsula Township Board of Trustees. Dennis Arouca is on the Grand Traverse Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors and is a senior adviser at ACRE AgTech.

About the forum: The forum is a periodic column of opinion written by Record-Eagle readers in their areas of expertise. Submissions of 500 words or less may be made by emailing letters@record-eagle.com. Please include biographical information and a photo.