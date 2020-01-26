Separate but equal, an old war cry that was discredited. Blacks never had equal facilities. Separate but nowhere near equal.
Sometimes “segregation” is good. I’m not talking about blacks and whites. I’m talking about cars and bikes.
Car drivers hate us. You know they do. They scare us, kill us. Why would we want to be near them? Long ago, a black man in the south learned to avoid white people. They could kill you and get away with it.
When a car kills a bicyclist, the car driver is never jailed for killing another human being. He didn’t mean to. It was an “accident.”
Old quote: “Where you are hated, go never.”
Why would a human on a bicycle want to go anywhere near a car? Cars achieve speeds of 60 miles an hour, weigh 2 tons. Often, inside this monster, sits a monster who hates the sight of you. He/she thinks cars paid for roads; you paid nothing: “You don’t belong here. Why don’t I scare you just a little?”
It took 100 years of legislation and dedication to create a vast system of highways. Paved roads exist in every city in America. One-hundred years devoted to the needs of cars.
I was going to begin a rant about “The next 100 years must be devoted to creating lanes/paths for bicycles....” That won’t happen. No point screaming about an impossible scenario.
Then I realized there is no need to build more. Building more costs money. We don’t want to pay more money.
“Gas taxes and other fees paid by drivers now covers less than half of road construction and maintenance costs nationally — down from more than 70 percent in the 1960s — with the balance coming chiefly from income, sales and property taxes and other levies on general taxpayers.” (“Door to Door.” Edward Humes)
“General taxpayers” — you and I — pay for roads through income, sales and property taxes. All of us pay for all the roads, and almost every single person who rides a bicycle also owns a car. Bicycle riders — and everyone else on the roads — pay for roads.
Why should cars have a dozens of ways to get from here to there, from north to south, from east to west? It’s too many. We need to forbid them (killers!) from inhabiting just a few streets, thereby instantly creating safe bicycle paths.
In almost all cities of any size the grid pattern dominates. That means many parallel streets heading north/south, east/west. You decide: four for cars, one for bikes? Every sixth/parallel street bikes only? Rob from the rich; give to the poor.
The rich have the roads, which everyone pays for! Many of us are too old to drive, too young to drive, too poor to own a car. Rob from them! They have too much.
About the author: Henry Morgenstein wrote the book “TC I Love Thee” and was known as Mr. Bicycle because he did not own a car and went around Traverse City by bike over a 10-year period. He taught at NMC for 30 years and was a biweekly columnist at the Record-Eagle (1985-1991). From 1978-2010 his talks were aired over WCCW, WIAA and WNMC radio stations. For the past 20 years he has split his time between Traverse City and Southampton, England.
