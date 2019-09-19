A new Senior Center building is finally in the works.
Although our present facility is worn out and far too small, it is an action center with thousands of hours given each year to educational classes; a vast number of community programs; health screenings; wellness information; fitness and exercise programs; tax and elder financial law assistance and education; a variety of recreational and social events and multiple approaches to the improvement of health for all seniors.
The center deals with the inevitable truth that many seniors face the loss of a spouse, family members or lifelong friends. Studies confirm that seniors over age 60 spend an average of more than 10 hours alone per day. Almost 20 percent have no personal contact for two weeks or more. They often suffer intense feelings of loneliness, depression and despondency, including thoughts of suicide.
They are thankful for personal contact and become easy targets for scams. Most families cannot provide the daily contact with parents and grandparents they need.
The Senior Center provides a place to help heal the sense of loss of friends and family, and to fight loneliness with new friends and activities. It empowers seniors to live independently and improve their quality of life. The additional space needed to provide these important services is critical for our community.
Cost estimates for the building are in the range of $5-6 million dollars. This includes demolition, landscaping, relocation of the courts, parking improvements and equipment.
Fundraising for such a project, unfortunately, takes a long time. Relying on fundraising could take up to four years before construction could begin. The architect states construction costs continue to rise rapidly.
After 19 years of waiting, delay is unacceptable and will be very costly.
The cost of this community asset should be shared by the community.
Senior Center Friends, the charitable corporation formed to support a new center, proposes a one-year only, county-wide millage estimated at 1.2 mills ($6 million) to totally pay for the new centerl and .2 mills per year for 10 years to pay for maintenance, staffing and furnishings. A one-year-only millage election in 2020 eliminates interest on revenue bonds and will allow occupancy in 2021.
We believe strongly that the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners and the Traverse City City Commission should support this millage enthusiastically and schedule an election in the spring of 2020.
The Senior Center’s county-wide programs and its compassionate service are the basis for overwhelming community support.
