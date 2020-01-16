By Sylvia Mccullough
Analysts, scholars, journalists and many more have been commenting and writing on the rise of authoritarianism in western democracies, including the United States, for years and have come to a consensus about some of the primary tools used by dictators to further authoritarian control. (https://freedomhouse.org/report/modern-authoritarianism-press-freedom)
That a culture of authoritarianism is seeping down from the highest office of our land to local government entities such as the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners has been observed through the public’s participant observation and attendance at these meetings over time, where some commissioners were seen employing a number of these tools:
1. Controlling and preventing access to information:
It has been noted on more than one occasion that items up for votes have been added to the agenda with only a 24-hour notice.
For example, a recent meeting of the Ad Hoc Ethics Committee, which was added to the agenda the day before the scheduled meeting at a time and day the committee did not usually meet. It is also noted that the chair deemed himself the sole controller of what can be put on the agenda.
2. Spreading false narratives of what is taking place or has happened:
On Aug. 21, 2019, Grand Traverse Board of Commissioners voted on a resolution to support building a tunnel for Enbridge Line 5, which passed with a 4 to 3 vote. Passing such a resolution — which wraps all residents of Grand Traverse County into the same envelope — is not an honest representation of public opinion in our county. What it represents is the unsupported opinion of four commissioners who voted to support the resolution. At that meeting more than 50 citizens spoke against passing the resolution and many more protested outside the building.
This resolution was used covertly as “evidence” in the Oct. 22, 2019, Detroit News article “Northern Michigan Wants the Great Lakes Tunnel.”
One of the authors was identified as the Grand Traverse County Commission chairman. The article included Grand Traverse County in a list of northern counties that passed resolutions supporting the Enbridge Line 5 tunnel. It was, in fact, a false narrative of what took place.
3. Character assassination of those who disseminate the truth:
In August more than 100 people gathered at the Grand Traverse Board of Commissioners to protest endorsing the Enbridge Line 5 tunnel while at the same time keeping Line 5 operating, presenting to the Board facts and information regarding the threat to the Great Lakes should the line break.
The chair dismissed the calls to shut down Line 5 and not build the tunnel as “emotional” rather than fact based. In any case, the speakers were defamed and made to look foolish and summarily dismissed with their vote to support the tunnel.
Citizens must become involved in local government to ensure that the practice of democratic norms and rules are not usurped by persons seeking to further self-interest using authoritarian means.
About the author: Sylvia McCullough has a M.A. in cultural anthropology from Arizona State University. She is a retired educator in this field as well as social studies. She lives in Interlochen.
