By Brad Lyman
The first president I remember was Dwight Eisenhower. To a child he was grandfatherly, but I later read of his humble beginnings, his challenges during WWII, the demagoguery of McCarthyism and his concern with the military/industrial complex.
Obviously, Abraham Lincoln was a childhood hero, and I confess an affinity for another Republican president, winner of the Medal of Honor and Nobel Peace Prize, Theodore Roosevelt. Concerned with the direction of his Republican party, ex-president Roosevelt mounted a third-party challenge to Republican President Taft. These were Republicans of conscience.
During high school and college, I lived in the Michigan of Governors George Romney and William Milliken. These Republicans were held in high esteem by my family because of their intelligence, integrity and compassion. At 21, I voted in my first presidential election for the anti-war, WWII hero George McGovern. In 1974 I voted for another WWII airman, William Milliken, for governor. During my professional years in Maryland, I voted mostly Democratic, but on occasion I voted for honest, intelligent and compassionate Republicans, like Maryland Sen. Charles “Mac” Mathias. Michigan’s Sen. Phillip Hart was widely known as the “Conscience of the Senate” and “Mac” Mathias carried on that legacy. Today we must count Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. Justin Amash in the same company.
In a class discussion long ago, I observed that the United States is a democracy. My teacher corrected me that the United States is a republic.
He explained that while democracies and republics both provide their citizens the right to vote, democracies may subject minorities to the tyranny of the majority. Republics have constitutions and laws to protect citizens from the tyranny of both the government and the majority.
During the 1787 Constitutional Convention, the founders debated protections against tyrannies both from popular majorities and elected leaders who would be kings. Queried on the form of the new government, Benjamin Franklin reportedly replied “a republic, if you can keep it.”
Under the oaks in Jackson, Michigan, the Republican Party was founded in 1854 to oppose the tyranny of slavery. These Republicans of conscience became the “Party of Lincoln.” They valued individual freedom, economic rights, free speech, religious tolerance, etc. protected by the rule of law.
The 2020 election is not about personal policy preferences — it is about protecting the values of democracy and our republican form of government.
Let us speak the truth. President Trump’s behavior is both anti-democratic (seeking foreign assistance in the election) and anti-republican (seeking to be above the law). He is not the political descendant of Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt or Dwight Eisenhower.
Americans must transcend their policy preferences to support a presidential candidate who respects the electoral process and the rule of law. Republicans, Democrats, independents, the indifferent, the disaffected and the appalled must rally to defend our republic.
This year no policy choice carries the urgency of restoring the rule of law to the presidency. The United States is a republic, if we can keep it.
About the author: Brad Lyman grew up in Michigan and is a retired professor of sociology living in Traverse City.
