“Planet of the Humans” uses outdated and misleading information to equate the environmental impacts of renewable energy to fossil fuels while arguing humankind is doomed by overconsumption.
Without delving into the ethical implications of the only climate change solution Director Jeff Gibbs and Producer Michael Moore imply (reducing consumption through population control), I’d like to provide facts on renewable energy.
In the film, two speakers note solar panels are 8 percent efficient and installations last 10 years. While true in 2008, today’s panels are 17–20 percent efficient and perform for 25-plus years. Solar panel prices also fell more than 60 percent since 2008.
In Daggett, California, Gibbs points to empty cement pads of the SEGS I and SEGS II solar thermal power plants (not solar panel arrays), declaring a “solar deadzone” and a sign the solar industry is nonrenewable, but this is misleading. Installed 35 years ago, these power plants were replaced in 2014/2015 with solar panel arrays (California Energy Commission).
Gibbs correctly notes that since sunshine and wind are intermittent, energy storage is crucial to energy portfolios dominated by renewable energy. Large-scale battery storage doesn’t last “a couple years,” as he incorrectly claims. Many technologies allow excess energy storage on sunny/windy days.
Gibbs argues that since industrial processes are required to produce solar panels and wind turbines, so-called “clean” energy is as dirty as fossil fuels. Manufacturing solar panels emits about 40g CO2/kWh while coal plants directly emit 1,000g CO2/kWh (National Renewable Energy Laboratory). Gibbs and Moore: Holding quartz next to coal isn’t a scientific argument.
The film also villainizes the environmental movement for its “support” of biomass energy generation. While burning virgin forests to produce electricity is an environmental negative, biomass isn’t supported by climate change leaders (Bill McKibben’s 2016 “Burning trees for electricity is a bad idea”) and biomass isn’t much of U.S. energy generation (1.4 percent per the U.S. DOE, which declines annually since 2014).
Rather than projecting doom because of humanity’s overconsumption, Gibbs could’ve discussed solutions that promote triple bottom-line business strategies (benefiting people, profits and the planet) such as improved reuse, recycling and remanufacturing of old electronics. He also omits Carbon Fee and Dividend and future strategies like carbon capture and storage. Feasible climate change solutions exist, but you wouldn’t know from the film. “Planet of the Humans” ignores climate awareness led by youth like Greta Thunberg. Perhaps because much footage was shot when she and I were toddlers?
While reducing consumption will decrease carbon emissions, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to environmental problems. COVID-19 lockdowns are yielding drastic reduction in consumption and travel, yet global carbon emissions won’t drop more than 8 percent (International Energy Agency).
In a misleading attempt to expose the environmental movement for hidden skeletons, “Planet of the Humans” damages efforts to combat climate change by touting old data and projecting a hopeless future. Read rebuttal pieces written by leaders like McKibben (a target in the film) and Professor Leah Stokes.
Complicated problems like climate change don’t have silver-bullet solutions, but optimism, not pessimism, drives the development and implementation of necessary solutions.
About the author: Martin Chown is a Traverse City native and junior studying chemical engineering with a concentration in energy systems engineering at the University of Michigan.
