Today is the summer solstice, the longest day of the year.
Daytime will clock 16.3 hours today, compared to our winter solstice when we get a mere 10.2 hours of light.
Solstice means “sun” and “stand still.”
Of course, in northern Michigan we tend to do the opposite. Summertime is our busy time as we play host to thousands seeking their slice of “up north fun.” The most recent report from Traverse Tourism put visitor volume at 6.9 million in 2021, trending up.
We rush to make the most out of our short growing season. Farmers and farm workers sweat to till, sow, water, reap, sell.
There’s also no escaping the flush of orange cones in the construction work frenzy in anticipation of one of the high points of the summer crush: National Cherry Festival.
Check out our hustle, on the roads, in restaurants. Anywhere you care to look, we are making hay while the sun shines. Our tourists come to relax. Meanwhile, we work at top speed to cram, shove and shoehorn the most into our days.
Today, try to take a minute and mark the solstice by standing still.
Pause.
Doesn’t matter what you think about. You can ponder the fact that we get this long day because something massive slammed into the earth a long time ago, or perhaps muse about the wanderings of an ant on the sidewalk.
The point is in the pausing, as the practice tends to interrupt the autopilot grind that can wear us down. Scientists tell us that pauses can “optimize our cognitive load” in performing our tasks, be they surgery or sanitation.
Observing the solstice is one of the earliest rites in history. But we understand you may not have time for a full-fledged midsummer bonfire in the midst of the northern Michigan summer hustle.
Stand still like the sun appears to be doing today.
That will be enough.
