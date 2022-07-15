Given the context, the moment offered some comic relief in court.
After a long string of criminal cases involving mayhem and murder that had cycled through the docket that day, the judge and his staff were weary.
The judge insisted on order, efficiency and accuracy. So, as the next file number was read, he asked the prosecutor whether this was the case where the defendant had poured gasoline on a parked police car, lit a match, threw it at the unoccupied vehicle and, as the fuel ignited into a fiery plume, fled.
When the prosecutor confirmed the case, a voice was heard coming from the video screen setup mounted on the wall of the courtroom.
“Allegedly!” shouted the man who was being charged via the livestream connection with the jail.
“Allegedly!” he shouted again.
The incident the judge was referring to had been videotaped on a nearby security camera.
The man, still wearing the clothes that could be seen on the fleeing figure in the video, was arrested across the street from the fire while the police car was still burning. It occurred on a sunny day in a parking lot next to the city hall.
The incident (which, by the way, did not happen anywhere near here) had witnesses aplenty. Motorists even helped block the suspect from fleeing the scene in his car. The assistant police chief was just getting out of her car when the nearby police vehicle was torched, so she was an eyewitness as well.
He later was arraigned via livestream from the jail.
His protestation of innocence seemed rather humorous at the time, given the context of the crimes that day and the circumstances of the case.
After all, isn’t the resolution of this case a foregone conclusion?
Given all that incriminating evidence, couldn’t we just save precious court personnel time and taxpayer money by convicting him?
The answer, of course, is no — at least in this country – and it must remain this way or we will undo the underpinnings of our criminal justice system.
Here, we are presumed innocent until proven guilty. (Don’t forget that “beyond a reasonable doubt” part.)
That’s why photography in law enforcement is useful, and has been for years. In recent years, the way in which those tools are being applied, particularly with the ability to record video in real time, has been a revelation — of sorts.
On Thursday’s Record-Eagle front page, reporters Elizabeth Brewer and Michael Livingston wrote that all 146 Michigan State troopers in northern Lower Michigan will be equipped with body cameras to record their interactions with the public during traffic stops and other operations. Training is ongoing this month.
“The public is always recording police officers,” Lt. Derrick Carroll said. “A lot of times, when stories get out, it’s only told from the citizens’ perspective. This will give people a chance to see what the officer is seeing, which a lot of times can be much different.”
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office and Traverse City Police Department already have these cameras.
Police officers welcome the cameras as a way to show their perspective. Community groups representing minority citizens pushed for these body cams as well.
With these tools, all, hopefully, will be able to actually see an incident accurately depicting the events as they unfold.
We applaud the good intentions, yet we must point out a few potential problems.
Local activist group Northern Michigan E3 expressed concern about the cameras being disabled during contentious moments. Carroll noted that officers can face disciplinary action for that.
But our concerns extend beyond individual misconduct to the power of the visual medium itself.
Robert Hernandez at USC Annenberg School for Communications and Journalism offers a fascinating TedTalk on the future of news in which he states, “We can be persuaded by what we see, even though we know it’s fake.”
Then consider the account, above, of the video of the police car being torched. That – allegedly – was a real and accurate depiction of the incident. But that case is going to trial and that man is absolutely innocent until proven guilty.
Body cams and video footage give us tools to consider and use for the betterment of our community and the accountability of authorities.
Yet these video systems need to be carefully secured and it is absolutely essential that we not draw immediate conclusions upon viewing the videos provided.
Sometimes, the power of these visual images makes it difficult not to react to them.
But we must learn to cultivate a healthy dose of skepticism when viewing any videotape purported to be real. If we hope to uphold the principles upon which this nation was founded, we can’t afford not to.
Is seeing believing?
Not anymore.
