The Issue: State mandates new three-week stretch of statewide COVID-19 restrictions
Our View: Bitter pill is hard to swallow, but it's an integral part of the cure
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday issued an emergency order putting a three-week pause on large indoor social gatherings and other group activities. The action is intended to stall the rapid rise of COVID-19 infection rates, which threaten to overwhelm hospitals.
Putting the brakes on social activities right now is a hard pill to swallow, but it's an essential part of the cure for the pandemic.
We'll mourn big family Thanksgiving celebrations. Student athletes and their parents will mourn the chance to continue or complete sports seasons. We'll mourn lost lunches and dinners inside warm restaurants.
But mourning those things for three weeks will help Michigan avoid mourning more of its citizens in the coming months.
It's sad that efforts to flatten the curve of infection rates didn't finish the job the first time. There's no guarantee that a three-week pause now will flatten the curve once and for all. But cutting back on social contact is the best tool we possess during the countdown toward a vaccine.
“Indoor gatherings are the greatest source of spread, and sharply limiting them is our focus,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said in a release explaining the new emergency order. “The order is targeted and temporary, but a terrible loss of life will be forever unless we act. By coming together today, we can save thousands of lives."
The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association on Tuesday filed suit to try and have the executive order declared unconstitutional. Without court intervention, the ban on indoor dining could lead to the “outright devastation” of restaurants and their thousands of employees, said Justin Winslow, association president and CEO.
It's impossible to forecast how many restaurants and other businesses may end up teetering on the cliff of bankruptcy by the time the pandemic is brought under control. Take-out and outdoor dining are helping many restaurants stay open.
The economic distress of thousands of Michigan service workers is tragic collateral damage from the effort. The Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity reports that more than $25 billion in unemployment benefits has been paid to Michigan workers since March 15.
American ingenuity is working at full speed toward an effective vaccine. In the meantime, social contact suffers, household budgets dip into the red, business interests erode, hospital ICU beds fill up — and loved ones die. These are tough times. We'll eventually beat the coronavirus by doing the science and developing effective treatment and prevention. Until then, it makes sense to do what we can to keep people out of ICU beds.
Most of us frown on sharing a toothbrush, especially during cold and flu season, particularly if someone else using that brush is sick. Most Michiganders understand that wearing a mask and staying a few feet away from each other — like using your own toothbrush — are common-sense preventive measures.
COVID-19 is insidious because many people carrying it don't know they're infected. But some people who breath in the virus get very sick, some die, and scientists don't yet know if COVID-19 may leave recovered patients with long-term health issues.
We understand why MDHHS initiated a three-week period of heightened restrictions. Infection rates are spiking and hospital beds are filling up.
We also understand the frustration of restaurant owners and service workers. They're facing possible financial ruin.
Until most Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19, it's essential to strike a balance between health and economy. We hope the state's improved and better-staffed unemployment system will help workers and businesses navigate these next three weeks. We hope the local and state health care systems are sufficiently equipped and staffed to treat everyone who needs help.