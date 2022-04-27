As the weather warms, life around us stirs.
We’re so glad to see it that we could practically hug that first cloud of gnats winking the sunlight. The beetles congregating in sunny corners. The insects that reappear and begin to go about their work.
We are a part of that cycle — and the insect world — by way of work bees.
We gather together to shake off the winter stillness with light movement. We greet each other, glove up and set to our chores. What sets this action apart from our personal spring home and garden cleaning is that work bees are done for the good of the group — the community group.
This time-tested tradition is important to many of our nonprofits that rely on volunteer labor to prepare for the busy season ahead. A number of such bees already have done good, like TART’s trail clearing and clean ups on Earth Day.
But there are many more ahead. Like ...
The Grand Traverse Conservation District hosts an Arbor Day planting April 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Natural Education Reserve (Beaver Pond Trailhead (off Cass Rd., East of Robbins Bridge). A May 7 Hickory Meadows Volunteer Workbee to improve the trail, plant native seedlings and pull invasive garlic mustard, in partnership with the Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network from 9 a.m. to noon at the Randolph Trailhead. Ongoing tree planting and trail building at local land conservancies.
We recommend visiting the websites of your favorite public spaces, and taking a look at their calendars of upcoming work bees. Chances are, there’s an opportunity right for you. We count on those spaces as a means to enjoy our natural world. Where would we bee without them?
