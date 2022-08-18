We welcomed news last week of further relaxation in the COVID-19 guidelines. Wearing a high-quality mask for 10 days and testing after five days replaced required quarantines after known exposures, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Isolation for those infected with COVID-19 also eased to five days after remaining fever-free for 24 hours, and masking for five days after.
This is how science is supposed to work. We learn, we grow. In the tumultuous years of the pandemic, we’ve had an up-close view of this process, from the initial COVID-19 reports, death tolls and supply shortfalls, to where we are today with vaccines, masks and testing readily available.
We’re a little smarter now about how viruses work and how vaccines prevent serious illness — at least, we should be.
The medical credo is to do no harm. However, there are those using the trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic to forward personal and political agendas, and the subsequent dropping vaccination rates will do harm, often to the most vulnerable among us.
A spillover effect is now being documented by the Association of American Medical Colleges in a recently published report, “How distrust of childhood vaccines could lead to more breakouts of preventable diseases.”
The Detroit Free Press reported a 6-percent drop in toddlers’ vaccination rates for preventable childhood diseases, like measles, polio and whooping cough in the last two years.
Overall, U.S. kindergartners’ rates fell from 95 percent vaccinated in 2019 to 94 percent in 2021. Developing countries have larger drops, enough for the UNICEF director to issue a “red alert,” as in 2021 only 81 percent of children worldwide received the top three tracked vaccinations of diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus, a 5-percent drop since 2019.
While 6-, 5- or 1-percent declines may not seem too serious, remember that, when it comes to public health, vaccinations are a percentage game.
According to the World Health Organization, to prevent outbreaks and protect those who can’t be vaccinated for medical reasons against measles, about 95 percent of a population needs to be vaccinated. For polio, the threshold is about 80 percent. For COVID-19, the numbers are between a 70- to 90-percent vaccinated population.
However, clusters can and do appear when anti-vaccination sentiments run through cultures and communities. Poliovirus recently was found in wastewater in New York City, London and Jerusalem. Two policemen were killed Wednesday while they were guarding a polio vaccination team in northwestern Pakistan, home to deep anti-vaccination sentiment. A recent measles outbreak in Zimbabwe killed 157, and infected another 2,000 people, reports the Voice of America.
We may be winning the battle on COVID-19, but the scars, politicization and misinformation in its wake could lose the war on preventable illness.
The cure is to keep talking, keep educating and vetting information sources, as those who seek to destroy public health science don’t always have their facts straight. There’s nothing wrong with asking questions or having concerns, as both we as a people and science as our tool evolve to meet the needs of the day. But remember that those who often pay the price in preventable illnesses also have the least agency, and do no harm.
