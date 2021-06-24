Leelanau County residents are applauding the announcement from SPV 45 LLC, the new owner of the former Sugar Loaf resort property, that demolition of the derelict resort will begin later this summer.
We’re hopeful that will happen. But — after watching a decades-long string of developers swoop in with plans and swoop out without taking action — we aren’t holding our breath.
Until 20 years ago, Sugar Loaf was a shining monument of local economic activity, standing tall midway up the Leelanau Peninsula, nestled between rolling farmland and sweeping views of Lake Michigan.
The resort attracted golfers in the summer, skiers in the winter, vacationers year round. It was an employment powerhouse in itself, and it supported many small businesses scattered around it.
The hill saw use as a recreational ski slope at least as far back as the 1930s, when students from the nearby Leelanau School strapped on wooden skis to enjoy northern Michigan’s sparkling winter sunshine.
Sugar Loaf Winter Sports Facility officially opened on Jan. 26, 1947, according to the Leelanau Historical Society. It grew over the years into a full-fledged vacation destination.
But the resort gradually declined. It closed in 2000, after more than half a century of operation.
Buildings on the property fell into disrepair as owners came and went in a regular procession of investment. Each new owner arrived on the scene with big plans to refurbish or repurpose the property. It became obvious sometime in the past decade that the buildings were damaged beyond repair by nature and vandals. Demolition became the only possible course forward. But bulldozers stubbornly failed to appear.
It seems unlikely that Sugar Loaf ever again will be a downhill ski resort. Lifts, snowmaking and other infrastructure are expensive, and climate change is making winters shorter. But the property could host a number of other attractions. It still has a great location and a great view from the top of the hill.
We’re not sure who the owners of SPV 45 LLC, a Delaware corporation, are. We aren’t privy to their plans for the property once demolition is complete.
But demolition of the decayed old buildings will eliminate an eyesore and an attractive nuisance that officials increasingly have feared could lead to someone getting hurt. Bulldozing the ghosts of the past is a solid first step toward whatever the future holds.
We hope the old walls at Sugar Loaf come tumbling down this summer.