Sometimes life serves up an educational moment, one we can learn from if we give it a chance.
What’s happening with Scott Adams and his comic, “Dilbert” is one of those moments. We get it if you’re not following the debacle; you have a life outside of consuming news, and this story is “news about the news” — specifically, the comics page. But we think it speaks of a larger issue.
Note: Others may see a larger issue, too — that of “cancel culture” or “liberal media bias” or whatever catch-phrase du jour. We disagree: This is an issue of ethics that illustrates the difference between freedom of the speech and freedom of the press.
Last week, Scott Adams, the cartoonist behind the satirical office comic “Dilbert,” called Black people a “hate group” on his YouTube show, “Coffee with Scott Adams,” referencing a poll from the debatable Rasmussen Reports that said 53 percent of Black Americans agreed with the statement, “It’s OK to be white.”
Adams also said, “I don’t want to have anything to do with them.” Then he advised other white people to “get the hell away from Black people.”
Adams has the right in our country to say this. But freedom of speech is not freedom from consequences. On Monday, Andrews McMeel Universal, the company that distributes the comic, announced they severed ties with Adams. Penguin Random House imprint, Portfolio, said it won’t publish Adams’ upcoming book, according to The Associated Press. These consequences are the result of other people’s freedoms of speech, and their right to say it with their pocketbooks.
Publishers also exercise the freedom of the press — because we have a press. We decide what goes on the page; in our commentary sections, we decide which voices we want to pay for, to share on our platform. Dropping “Dilbert” is a no-brainer as Adams’ comments directly violates our values and those of our parent company: We don’t publish commentary based in discrimination or hate.
We pulled the comic starting last Saturday, and will replace it with “Crabgrass,” created by Tauhid Bondia, a Black artist who grew up in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
“Dilbert” was in our Sunday color comic section because these are printed in advance; and we’re sorry for any resulting confusion.
We’ve received notes from a number of readers, and we appreciate and welcome your opinions. There is learning in this moment. Freedom of speech is what it is. What it isn’t is freedom from consequences. And, as for the freedom of the press, we’ll use our resources to share the voices who inform us without hate speech or discrimination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.