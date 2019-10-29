Weather prognosticators tell us that winter will blow in this week, right on time.
Clever names abound for what is to come — like the “polar coaster.”
On this ride the important thing is to make sure we’re buckled in and keeping our hands inside the cart at all times.
Little precautions yield big returns in the wintertime, especially as getting stranded this season usually involves elements of wet, cold and darkness. All three, if you’re unlucky.
So we try not to bank on luck and prepare instead.
Here’s some “stay healthy” advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
- Winterize your home by checking weather stripping, insulation, and storm windows; water lines, roofs and gutters.
- Check heating systems and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
- Check your car’s radiator fluid, antifreeze and tire tread. Put together an emergency kit with a cell phone charger, blankets; food and water; jumper cables, flares, flashlight and shovel.
- Don’t let yourself get cold; wear or have appropriate outdoor clothing with you, always.
- Move slowly and visibly, no matter what you do outside. We often overestimate the condition of the roads and what speeds we should drive on them. We rush, forgetting things like headlights, brake-pumping and watching the traffic around us. We do the same with winter sports and shoveling, and make assumptions about what others around us can see and what our bodies can take. So go slow and be visible, period.
- Lastly and self-servingly, newspapers are a great survival tool. Besides feeding the mind, they make great insulation against the weather and can help start a fire for warmth, if need be. Keep them handy.
There are countless other ways to prepare, and we all have our rituals. Even Abraham Lincoln, who said, “Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four sharpening the ax.”
Here comes winter. Let’s ready up.
